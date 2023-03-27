Julien Jones cleared the bases with a go-ahead double in the eighth inning in Game 2, helping Oregon Tech to a 7-6 victory and clinching a Cascade Collegiate Conference series with the College of Idaho on Sunday at Steen Sports Park.

The four-run eighth inning rally was the difference in the Hustlin’ Owls (20-10, 7-1 CCC) victory. The visiting Yotes (19-10, 5-3) ended OIT’s seven-game winning streak with a 16-11 decision in the opener.


