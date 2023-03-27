Julien Jones cleared the bases with a go-ahead double in the eighth inning in Game 2, helping Oregon Tech to a 7-6 victory and clinching a Cascade Collegiate Conference series with the College of Idaho on Sunday at Steen Sports Park.
The four-run eighth inning rally was the difference in the Hustlin’ Owls (20-10, 7-1 CCC) victory. The visiting Yotes (19-10, 5-3) ended OIT’s seven-game winning streak with a 16-11 decision in the opener.
A pair of first-inning unearned runs staked C of I to an early lead in the nightcap — but OIT chipped away. A two-out error in the second by the Yotes allowed Griffin Thissell to score from second base, with the hosts tying the score in the fifth on Jones’ sacrifice fly. An inning later, Ka’ala Tam walked, stole second, moved to third on an error and scored on a Dane Bradshaw infield single, giving Tech its first lead of the game.
The edge was short-lived, as C of I regained the lead and extended the margin to 5-3 in the eighth.
Down to their final six outs, OIT responded. Sean Tobin blooped a one-out single and Bradshaw followed with a base hit to left. Korrey Siracusa made it a one-run game with an RBI double and following an intentional walk to Tyler Horner, Jones lined a ball off the center-field wall, plating all three runners.
Freshman Landon Cheney worked out of a ninth-inning jam to earn his first win.
The opener featured two ties and five lead changes — as the Yotes rallied from an 8-4 deficit.
A two-run single from Horner in a four-run third inning gave Tech an advantage, but the Yotes took advantage of nine walks, four hit-by-pitches and four errors to retake the lead. A two-out sixth inning error allowed a pair of runs to score, giving C of I an 11-9 edge. OIT pulled even in the bottom of the inning, as Bradshaw lined a two-run double into the left-field corner.
The Yotes put the game away in the late innings, taking the lead in the seventh and tacking on four ninth-inning runs to put the game away.
Tam was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Tobin added two doubles and two RBIs, part of a 3-for-4 game.
The Owls hit the road this weekend to Lewiston, Idaho, for a four-game series at No. 3-ranked Lewis-Clark State.
OIT 12-15, College of Idaho 7-11: The Owls, playing their home opener after 26 straight games on the road, pounded out 30 hits in the sweep.
“Proud of our guys, it took a lot of work to get the field ready this week and again this morning,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez said. “We responded well on the field and played good team baseball.”
Tech never trailed in the opener, as Siracusa reached on a hit-by-pitch to start the first, scoring the first of his six runs on a Jones triple. Matthew Ortiz sliced an RBI double inside the first-base bag to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
The Yotes, who saw a nine-game win streak snapped, cut the margin in half in the second inning — only to have OIT recorded back-to-back five-run innings.
Patrick Arman pitched seven strong innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out five, to pick up his fifth win. Ortiz was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
In Game 2, C of I took a 4-0 lead in the first but OIT answered, sending 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning. A sacrifice fly from Jones and an Ortiz RBI single cut the deficit to 4-2. Tam followed with an RBI double and Tobin tied the score with an infield single — with the go-ahead run scoring on a Coyote fielding error. Bradshaw blooped an RBI double, Bryce Petrilla lined an RBI single, Ian Peters hooked a two-run double into the left-field corner and Jones capped the big inning with an RBI single.
The visitors tried to rally, pulling within 12-9 in the fifth. OIT capitalized on two errors in the fifth — plating three runs — to put the game away.
Braeden Bellum worked four innings of relief to earn his second win. Tam and Bradshaw each had three hits.
SOFTBALL
OIT 9-6, Northwest 0-0: Maggie Buckholz went 5-for-6 with two doubles, three homers and eight RBIs, helping the Lady Owls complete a series sweep of the Eagles on Saturday.
Both Kacie Schmidt and Mckenzie Staub pitched shutouts, as the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA ran its winning streak to 12 games.
“What a great pitching performance by our two aces,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “Jayce Seavert called two great games and our defense was solid. Maggie continued her tear at the plate and had big hit after big hit.”
The Lady Owls (24-5, 15-1 CCC) mustered just four hits in Game 1 — but made the most of their chances. Tech plated five first-inning runs, as Zoe Allen walked, stole second and scored on a Seavert fielders’ choice. Buckholz followed with a two-run double and scored on a double steal.
OIT put the game away in the fourth, loading the bases with one out — with Buckholz clearing the bases with her second grand slam in as many weekends.
Schmidt did the rest, holding the Eagles (15-16, 7-11) to three hits and striking out five — earning her 12th win of the year.
Staub dominated Game 2, holding NU to two hits, striking out four, to pick up her 11th win.
Buckholz started the scoring in the second, lining a solo home run, with Kaila Mick adding an RBI single in the third. Tech extended the lead to 5-0 in the fourth, as Nita Cook executed a perfect squeeze bunt and both Allen and Mick roping back-to-back RBI singles. Buckholz capped the scoring with her second homer of the game, a fifth-inning solo shot.
Buckholz went 3-for-3 — finishing the weekend with 11 RBIs.
OIT returns home Wednesday, hosting fifth-ranked Southern Oregon at 2 p.m.
OIT 7-7, Northwest 1-2: Allen combined to go 4-for-5 with four runs scored, helping the Lady Owls sweep Friday’s doubleheader.
OIT broke a 1-1 tie in the third by capitalizing on four NU errors — including a wild throw with the bases loaded, allowing the Owls to clear the bases and give the visitors a 4-1 lead.
Schmidt tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts, holding NU to five hits.
OIT used a six-run third inning in Game 2 to break the contest open. The Owls loaded the bases with one out, taking the lead when Seavert was hit by a pitch. Buckholz followed with a two-run double and Puakea Milbourne capped the rally with a three-run homer.
Staub allowed two runs on eight hits, fanning six, to pick up her 10th win.