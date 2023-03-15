Oregon Tech guard Olivia Sprague earned the highest honor for a student-athlete, becoming a first-team women’s basketball NAIA Academic All-American, announced by the College Sports Communicators.
The sophomore, from Clatskanie, was a member of the five-player first-team selected from a panel of athletic communication professionals across the United States and Canada. The dental hygiene major was joined by Melissa Akullu of Vanguard, Claire Austin of Saint Xavier, Grace Beyer of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy and Brynley Fitzgerald of Montana Western.
“This is an unbelievable honor for Olivia, a testament to her work on and off the court,” OIT coach Paul Poetsch. “I am so proud of what Olivia does each and every day in the classroom and on the court. She epitomizes what a student-athlete is all about and our entire Oregon Tech community should be proud of Olivia Sprague.”
To earn the distinction, a student-athlete must be nominated by their school’s sports information department. The player must be a sophomore, junior or senior in academic standing, maintain a 3.50 grade-point average or higher and be a starter or key reserve on the team. To earn a spot on the final Academic All-America ballot, a nominee must be selected to their respective Academic All-District first-team.
Sprague had a breakout season, leading the Lady Owls in scoring average (16.6), assists (117) and steals (63) – ranking in the top five in the Cascade Collegiate Conference in all three categories, along with 3-point percentage (.426), free-throw percentage (.842) and 3-pointers made (69). She was honored as a first-team All-CCC selection.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Battling tough conditions in a winner-take-all, 18-hole event, Payton Canon and Oregon Tech claimed the individual and team titles of the Battle at Bar Run in Roseburg.
The Lady Owls carded a four-player team score of 321, 15 strokes ahead of host Southern Oregon, to claim their second team crown of the season.
Canon picked up her third medalist honor of the season and the seventh of her career, shooting a 5-over 75, one stroke clear of teammate Baylee Hodgman and two shots ahead of Corban’s Kelly Dunn. The senior trailed Hodgman and Dunn by one stroke after 12 holes, but finished the final six holes at 1 over – climbing to the top of the leaderboard.
Brittney Barrington finished sixth overall at 14-over 84, with Maiya Baker in eighth-place (86). Caitlin Lien, making her OIT debut, shot a 96, placing 12th.
“Payton did a nice job today, considering the very short amount of time we had to practice on grass prior to the tournament,” OIT coach Dave Myers said. “Baylee had a very good day and it was great to see Brittney’s score. I think she is making great progress.
OIT will have next weekend off in preparation for a trip to California to compete at The Master’s Invitational.
MEN'S GOLF
Hunter Eberhardt led Oregon Tech with a 2-over 72 on a tough day for the Hustlin’ Owls at the rain-shortened Battle at Bar Run in Roseburg.
On a day when six players shot under par, the Owls were unable to take advantage of the scoring conditions, posting a team score of 21-over 301 – placing sixth overall. Division III Willamette claimed the title, finishing at 5-under 275.
Eberhardt had an efficient day, posting one birdie and two bogeys during his lone counting round of the tourney. He was sitting at even par the previous day, before rains washed out the round.
“Hunter did a very good job managing his way around the course,” Myers said. “It’s important that we evaluate our play and learn from our experiences and continue to move forward. We are making progress in many areas of the game and results will come if we keep our focus and drive.”
Issey Tanimura placed 21st at 5-over 75, with Tyler Vassar, who carded an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole, finishing a stroke behind in 23rd. Xavier De La Rosa (78), Michael Gray (80) and Carter Borror (81) also competed for the Owls.
OIT returns to the course in two weeks, competing in California at The Master’s Invitational.