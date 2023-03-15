OIT's Olivia Sprague

OIT women's basketball player Olivia Sprague

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Oregon Tech guard Olivia Sprague earned the highest honor for a student-athlete, becoming a first-team women’s basketball NAIA Academic All-American, announced by the College Sports Communicators.

The sophomore, from Clatskanie, was a member of the five-player first-team selected from a panel of athletic communication professionals across the United States and Canada. The dental hygiene major was joined by Melissa Akullu of Vanguard, Claire Austin of Saint Xavier, Grace Beyer of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy and Brynley Fitzgerald of Montana Western.


