Nick McMillen posted a career-best 8,000-meter time, one of four Oregon Tech runners in the top 55, as the Owls placed third overall at the Charles Bowles Invitational at Bush’s Pasture Park in Salem.
Tech recorded 118 place-points, trailing only Division I Portland (29) and rival Eastern Oregon (49). The Owls finished ahead of Division I teams (Seattle U. and Portland State) and also ahead of NAIA nationally ranked Northwest, narrowing their scoring gap to 63 seconds.
“We had a great race from all the guys,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. “The responded to the wild start to the race and kept their cool and did a lot of work in the second half of the race. Joe Wilkinson had a really strong day, he crushed the final two kilometers. Overall, we beat some really quality teams.”
McMillen recorded an eight-second PR, placing 18th (24:56.60) in a field of 208 runners, with Jonas Hartline taking 23rd (25:12.50). Toby Ruston (25:38.10) and Wilkinson (25:38.50) took 38th and 40th, with Maxwell Cox (27:11.40) placing 90th.
OIT returns to the course in two weeks, competing at the Lewis & Clark Open.
In the women's race, top-50 performances from Kira Morrow and Hannah Mason paced the Lady Owls, who didn't record a team score as they only had four runners.
“We got caught up in the chaos, but we raced well in the second half of the race,” Anderson said. “Both Hannah Mason and Mackenzie Peterson had great efforts – am extremely happy how the team competed.”
Morrow finished 38th overall in the 159-runner field with a 5-kilometer time of 19:18.20. Mason was nine spots behind her, clocking a time of 19:27.40. McKenzie Morgan placed 82nd (20:27.20) and Peterson (21:32.80) took 109th overall.
Seattle University claimed the team title with 70 points, just ahead of Hawaii (78) and Oregon State (94).
OIT returns to action in two weeks – as the Lady Owls will now race at the Lewis & Clark Invitational in Estacada.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
OIT 4, Providence 1: Two first-half goals from Kiah Wetzell and two second-half goals from Maddie Miller paced a dominant performance, as the Lady Owls rolled to a Cascade Collegiate Conference victory Saturday at the OIT Soccer Field.
Tech (4-1-3, 3-0-2 CCC) ran its unbeaten streak to six – using a 24-8 edge in total shots and taking six of the seven corner kicks.
“Our assistant coaches have been working on our attack – and the hard work they put in was evident today,” OIT coach Tom Eichelkraut said. “It was a fantastic team effort all around and I am proud of our bench stepping up and filling in for our players who were unable to go.”
The Owls took a 2-0 lead in the first six minutes. Wetzell headed home a third-minute corner kick off the foot of Sylvia Sloss, and three minutes later made a run down the right side and drove a bending left-footed shot into the net.
Miller, who became the ninth OIT player with 10 or more shots in a match, provided the insurance after the break. In the 51st minute, Wetzell played a ball in the area to the senior, who rocketed a 30-yard blast into the upper left corner of the net. She made it 4-0 in the 65th minute, converting a one-timer in the box off a cross from Logan Kashima.
Sydni Nakamura extended her shutout streak to 405 minutes – pitching a clean sheet for the first 72 minutes – making four saves.
The Argos (1-6-1, 1-3-1) avoided a shutout in the final minute, as Tihanee Freitas headed home a Taylor Ward corner kick.
OIT hits the road for one game next week, a Sunday afternoon tilt at Carroll College.
MEN'S SOCCER
OIT 6. Providence 0: Cade O’Neill scored two goals and assisted on a third, as the host Owls put together a dominating performance.
The Owls (5-1-2, 4-1 CCC) had a 22-3 edge in total shots, with Tech holding the Montana side without a shot attempt in the second half.
“The boys brought the energy from the first whistle,” OIT coach Sean McManamon said. “They put their stamp on the game by being ruthless in the final third. We created opportunities and put them away. I am very proud of the team this weekend.”
OIT put the game away in the opening 15 minutes with a trio of goals. O’Neill had a chance in the eighth minute – but his attempt clanged off the left post to the unmarked Ellis Harwood, who slotted home the counter. A minute later, O’Neill headed home an Andrew Pasang free kick, and in the 15th minute, Pasang got into the act, finishing a penalty kick after a foul in the box.
While the Owls defense kept the Argos (0-6-1, 0-4-1) at bay, the Owls doubled the margin in the second half. Early in the period, O’Neill capitalized on a defensive miscue – collecting the loose ball and rocketing a 15-yard blast into the twine. In the 64th minute, Kevin Rodriguez hit a low drive off a 25-yard free kick for his first goal, while in the waning moments, Reilly Combs headed in a Logan Miller corner.
Joel Witts recorded the clean sheet – his fourth of the season – while tying Mitchell Jillson’s school record of 12 career shutouts.
OIT hits the road next weekend for matches Friday at Walla Walla and Sunday at Carroll.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
OIT 3, Multnomah 0: After rallying from eight-point deficits in each of the first two sets, the Lady Owls used a dominating final-set performance to complete a 25-20, 25-18, 25-11 sweep.
OIT (9-8, 6-5 CCC) ended the first half of the conference season above the .500 mark – pulling even with Lewis-Clark State for sixth place in the league standings with 11 matches remaining.
The visiting Lions (2-9, 2-9) had their chances in the first two sets – taking leads of 10-2 and 13-5 in Set 1 and 11-3 in Set 2. In the opening set, OIT used a 13-3 run, helped by four Nicole Reyes kills, to take control. In the middle set, an eight-point service run from Courtney Isom, helped by three Kaylin Talonen kills, gave the Owls the lead, as the hosts ended the period on a 16-4 surge.
Set 3 was all Tech, with Reyes powering down four kills in an 18-5 opening run.
Reyes had 11 kills to lead a balanced Lady Owls attack, as Talonen had nine kills, Isom had a career-high eight kills, with Ashley Ripplinger adding six. Isom added 30 assists and seven assists, with Aubrey Kievit recording 11 digs.
Tech begins the second half of the league schedule next weekend with matches at Walla Walla and Lewis-Clark State.