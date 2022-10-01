Nick McMillen, OIT cross country

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Nick McMillen posted a career-best 8,000-meter time, one of four Oregon Tech runners in the top 55, as the Owls placed third overall at the Charles Bowles Invitational at Bush’s Pasture Park in Salem.

Tech recorded 118 place-points, trailing only Division I Portland (29) and rival Eastern Oregon (49). The Owls finished ahead of Division I teams (Seattle U. and Portland State) and also ahead of NAIA nationally ranked Northwest, narrowing their scoring gap to 63 seconds.

