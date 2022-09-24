Podium finishes from Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline propelled the No. 25-ranked Oregon Tech men’s cross country team to the championship at the William Jessup Invitational on Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.

Competing on the WJU Campus Course on an unseasonably warm morning, McMillen placed second overall (27:23.60), just ahead of Hartline (27:27.50) on the 8,000-meter course – pacing the Owls to a team score of 30 – just ahead of UC Davis (38). UC Merced finished third (60).

Tags

Recommended for you