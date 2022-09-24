Podium finishes from Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline propelled the No. 25-ranked Oregon Tech men’s cross country team to the championship at the William Jessup Invitational on Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.
Competing on the WJU Campus Course on an unseasonably warm morning, McMillen placed second overall (27:23.60), just ahead of Hartline (27:27.50) on the 8,000-meter course – pacing the Owls to a team score of 30 – just ahead of UC Davis (38). UC Merced finished third (60).
“Our guys engaged the race really well and attacked the second half just as we wanted to,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. “We got a really good race from Toby Ruston and improved our 1-to-5 gap from two weeks ago, but know we need to tighten that gap even more.”
Ruston finished sixth overall (28:07.70), with Joseph Wilkinson in ninth (28:47.70) and Tychon Preston in 10th (29:03.60) to complete the OIT scoring runners. Both Thomas Long (29:54.70) and Maxwell Cox (30:18.30) had top-20 efforts.
The Owls have a quick turnaround, competing next weekend at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem.
In the women's race, OIT's Kira Morrow finished third overall.
Competing on a 6,000-meter course, Morrow clocked a time of 25:30.70, finishing behind only Elizette Ysais of UC Merced and Abby Binder of UC Davis.
UC Merced won the team title with 33 points, just ahead of host William Jessup (57).
As a team, the Lady Owls did not record a team score – as only four of their runners competed.
“Kira was really good,” Anderson said. “She ran fantastic, especially in the second half of the race, moving up from 10th place at the midway point.”
Hannah Mason placed 13th overall (27:04.70) for the Lady Owls, with McKenzie Morgan in 22nd (28:26.00) and Mackenzie Peterson in 23rd (28:53.60).
Tech returns to the trails next Saturday in Salem at the Charles Bowles Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL
Eastern Oregon 3, OIT 0: Nicole Reyes became the fourth Oregon Tech player to record 1,000 kills in a career, leading the Lady Owls with 15 kills in a highly contested, three-set loss at No. 2-ranked Eastern Oregon.
The Owls (7-8 overall, 4-5 Cascade Collegiate Conference) fought hard throughout the night, but EOU withstood the challenge in the 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 victory – its 15th straight.
Reyes ripped a first set kill to record the milestone, joining Krista Wooley, Kelsey Sampson and Marcie Mitzner in the exclusive club. She and Sampson are the only OIT players to record 1,000-kills and 1,000-digs in a career.
Reyes posted a double-double, adding 13 digs in the loss, with Kaylin Talonen finishing with 12 kills and Courtney Isom recorded 25 assists. The Mountaineers (16-1, 9-0) got 11 kills from Preslee Jensen, 10 kills and four blocks from Cambree Scott and 23 assists and 17 digs from Alexis McMurtrey.
EOU got a trio of Madison Morgan kills in a 15-9 run to open the match, with Tech whittling the deficit to 24-22 on a Savanna Sterck kill, before an Ashton Haughton kill ended the frame.
OIT had control for most of Set 2, with Talonen ripping two kills in a 4-0 start, with an Eastern hitting error pushing the margin to 21-16. The Mounties answered with a 7-1 run, taking advantage of two OIT hitting errors and two Scott kills to regain the lead and steal the set win.
Set 3 was tight, featuring 12 ties – the final one at 21-21. The hosts capped the match with a pair of combo-blocks and a Haughton kill to claim the win.
EOU finished with a 51-41 edge in kills, along with an 8-4 margin in total blocks.
Tech returns to the Klamath Basin next weekend for matches against Warner Pacific and Multnomah.
OIT 3, College of Idaho 1: Reyes led all players with 15 kills, leading Oregon Tech to a key four-set road victory Friday night.
Talonen and Ashley Ripplinger each had 13 kills for the Owls, while Isom posted 38 assists, 17 digs and four blocks. Libero Aubrey Kievit had 23 digs, with Kaley Whalen adding 14.
The Yotes (4-11, 3-5) controlled most of the opening set, but Reyes rallied the Owls, smashing two kills in a 5-1 run to give the visitors a late 22-21 lead. C of I answered behind leading hitter Janae Rayborn, who recorded back-to-back kills to help the hosts win the set.
OIT took command in Set 2, forcing five-straight C of I hitting errors in a 6-point run that built an 18-10 lead that was never headed. The momentum carried into Set 3, as an Isom stuff block gave the Owls a 17-11 edge. The Coyotes pulled even at 23-23 on a Chayla Slavin kill, but a Reyes kill and a combo-block gave Tech the win.
In the clinching set, the Owls never trailed – with Talonen ripping two kills in a late push that gave Tech a 22-16 lead, with Ripplinger ending the night with a kill.
Tech finished with a 56-46 edge in kills, holding the Yotes to a .116 hitting percentage. OIT added 11 total blocks – as Ripplinger posted five and Molly Grace added four.
Rayborn led C of I with 12 kills, Slavin had five kills and nine blocks, with Sydnee Steel finishing with seven kills, 18 assists and 18 digs.