Second-half goals from Andrew Pasang and Brock Rideout and a dominant performance by the Oregon Tech defense helped the Owls run their unbeaten streak to 19 with a 2-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory Saturday at Northwest University in Kirkland, Wash.
The Owls (3-0-2, 2-0 CCC) did not allow a shot in the first half and limited the Eagles to one shot on goal in the win, completing a weekend sweep to open conference play.
“The boys were disciplined in our game plan to stifle the strengths that Northwest had and we kept our energy level high,” OIT coach Sean McManamon saud. “We had our grip on the game from the first whistle and start strong to put our stamp on the game. I am proud of the boys for the work they put in – it’s a massive start to conference play to earn six points on the road.”
Tech had seven corner kicks and 11 shots in the first half, but were unable to find the net. Things changed early in the second half, as Kevin Rodriguez found Pasang with a cross in the middle of the 57th minute, with Pasang heading home the go-ahead goal into the right corner of the net.
OIT doubled the lead in the 66th minute, as Rodriguez played a through-ball to Rideout, who hammered home his second goal of the weekend.
It was more than enough for Joel Witts, as the Owls goalkeeper needed to make just one save to post his 10th career shutout – No. 2 on the all-time OIT list.
The Owls finished with a 21-5 edge in total shots.
Tech returns home Friday to start a string of three consecutive home matches, hosting rival Southern Oregon at 2:30 p.m.
OIT 2, Evergreen 1: Brock Rideout converted from the penalty spot with just over a minute remaining to lift the Owls to the victory Friday in Olympia, Wash.
The host Geoducks (1-3, 0-1) took a one-goal lead into the break - despite a 9-4 OIT shot advantage - as Lucas Alcala scored off a Jax Buckley cross in the 24th minute.
OIT increased the offensive pressure in the second half, finally cracking Evergreen goalkeeper Colin Hauser in the 68th minute, as John Sarna played a ball to the top of the 6-yard box, where Cade O"Neill flicked home the equalizer. Tech kept the attack on and earned the penalty kick with 68 seconds left after a Nico Cutlip foul in the box.
The Owls held a commanding 25-10 edge in total shots, with Joel Witts making two saves to pick up his 19th career victory - establishing a school record. Hauser made 10 saves in the loss for the Geoducks.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
OIT 0, Northwest 0: Sydni Nakamura weathered 18 shots to post a clean sheet, but the Oregon Tech offense was unable to find the net, as the teams played to a draw Saturday to close the opening weekend of CCC play.
The Lady Owls (2-1-2, 1-0-1 CCC) return to the Klamath Basin with four points on the trip – playing even today against a NU side that remains unbeaten on the season.
Both teams had six shots in the opening 45 minutes – with OIT nearly taking the lead in the 41st minute, as a Shalynai Naputi ripped a shot off the crossbar.
The Eagles (5-0-2, 1-0-1) put the pressure on Tech in the final 45 minutes – holding a 12-5 edge in total shots – but Nakamura made two of her three saves during the half.
NU finished with an 18-11 edge in total shots and had all five corner kicks in the match.
Naputi led OIT with three shot attempts, with Ashley Hart adding two.
The Lady Owls return home to play three straight matches, beginning Friday with a matchup against rival Southern Oregon.
VOLLEYBALL
Bushnell 3, OIT 2: Despite big statistical nights for multiple Oregon Tech players, the Lady Owls were unable to hold a two-set lead, as Bushnell rallied for a 22-25, 18-25, 27-25, 26-24, 15-8 road win.
OIT (6-7, 3-4 CCC) held match-point at 24-22 in Set 3 – but the visiting Beacons battled back with a 5-1 run, capped by a Halle Neuman-Matty Ladd block, to extend the match. BU rallied to win Set 4 and controlled the final set to complete the comeback.
“It’s extremely disappointing because we had several opportunities to win the match and could not execute,” OIT coach Ken Murczek said. “We will need to regroup and get ready for the long trip to College of Idaho next Friday.”
Kaylin Talonen recorded her second-straight 20-kill match for the Owls, finishing the night with 20 kills and six digs. Setter Paige Tevelde had a career-high 53 assists, 12 digs and three blocks.
The Beacons (9-6, 4-3) opened the match on a 6-1 run, with Callie Wilkins recording two of the visitors 10 aces in the contest. Talonen answered for the Owls, recording three kills in a 12-4 run – as Tech held the lead the rest of the way to claim the set win. The momentum continued in Set 2, as Talonen had four kills in a 13-3 push that gave OIT a 18-10 lead – with the hosts taking a two-set lead.
Set 3 was tight, featuring 17 ties before BU used the late set heroics to stay alive. An Ashley Ripplinger kill gave OIT a 10-6 kill in Set 4, but the Beacons methodically clawed back, taking their first lead at 21-20. After Tech tied the score at 24-24, the Owls couldn’t close the match – as a hitting error and a BU ace forced Set 5.
The finale was all Bushnell, as the Beacons grabbed an 8-3 lead at the change-over. Tech cut the margin to 9-7 on a Savanna Sterck kill, but Halle Neuman ripped a pair of kills in a 4-point push that completed the comeback win – as BU held OIT to a .000 hitting percentage in the deciding set.
Molly Grace had 15 kills and three blocks, Kate Hicks posted nine kills and a career-high eight blocks, Ripplinger recorded eight kills, nine digs and three blocks, with Aubrey Kievit leading all players with 24 digs.
Neuman led BU with 19 kills, Jessica Northcutt had 13 kills and 13 digs, with Payton Jones logging five kills and a match-high 10 blocks.
Tech hits the road next weekend for matches Friday at College of Idaho and Saturday at No. 2 ranked Eastern Oregon.
Corban 3, OIT 0: Facing the No. 6 ranked team in the NAIA, the Lady Owls battled swing-for-swing for three sets, however, the visiting Warriors claimed a hard-fought 25-20, 25-20, 26-24 victory Friday at Danny Miles Court.
Kaylin Talonen posted a season-high 21 kills for the Lady Owls, but Corban rode three players with double-figure kills to the win.
Rylee Troutman had 18 kills, Avari Ridgway had 13 kills and 12 digs, with Makayla Roginski adding 11 kills for the Warriors (12-2, 5-1).
Ripplinger had 10 kills with a .529 attack percentage for the Owls, with Molly Grace adding eight kills. Courtney Isom recorded 23 assists and nine digs, with Aubrey Kievit posting a match-high 19 digs.