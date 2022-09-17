OIT's Talonen

Oregon Tech's Kaylin Talonen had 20 kills in a five-set defeat to visiting Corban on Friday night at Danny Miles Court. 

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Second-half goals from Andrew Pasang and Brock Rideout and a dominant performance by the Oregon Tech defense helped the Owls run their unbeaten streak to 19 with a 2-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory Saturday at Northwest University in Kirkland, Wash.

The Owls (3-0-2, 2-0 CCC) did not allow a shot in the first half and limited the Eagles to one shot on goal in the win, completing a weekend sweep to open conference play.

