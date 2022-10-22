Oregon Tech shook off a rusty first half with a dominant final 20 minutes, rolling to a 92-65 men's basketball exhibition victory over the Seattle Mountaineers on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.
The Hustlin’ Owls opened the second half on a 16-3 run and outscored the ABA traveling team 53-23 after the break – erasing a 42-39 halftime deficit.
“I was really pleased with our effort in the second half,” Owls coach Justin Parnell. “We did a nice job defensively and it allowed us get out in transition.”
Kam Osborn scored the first 12 points of the game for OIT, finishing the night with 22 points, with Joey Potts scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Jay Elmore scored 14 points off the bench, with Kody Bauman adding eight points and nine rebounds.
Tech took a 21-15 lead eight minutes into the game on a fastbreak basket from Noah Thomas, but the Mountaineers capped a 10-2 run late in the half with a Jawan Stepney 3-pointer to take a 40-34 lead just before the break.
OIT blitzed the visitors over the first five minutes of the second half – as Potts and Bauman each scored a pair of buckets – with triples from Erik Fraser and Elmore extending the Owls margin to 56-46. Tech turned to defense the rest of the way, holding the travel team to 29-percent shooting, including 0-of-6 from 3-point range, in the second half.
The hosts finished with a 44-31 edge on the glass and forced 14 turnovers.
Roman Rowan-Angureira led Seattle with 17 points and five rebounds.
The Owls open up the 2022-23 regular-season next Saturday, hosting William Jessup at 7:30 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
OIT 4, Bushnell 0: The Owls clinched a spot in the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships with a victory in the rain in Springfield.
The Owls (10-1-2, 9-1-1 CCC) can clinch the CCC regular-season title with wins next weekend at home vs. Multnomah and Warner Pacific and a Warner Pacific loss or draw at Southern Oregon.
Four OIT players scored goals, with Joel Witts recording his sixth shutout victory of the season – facing just one shot on goal.
Tech broke a scoreless tie in the 31st minute, as a Ryan Pearson throw-in found an unmarked Rosendo Juarez-Flores, knocking home the eventual winner.
The visitors broke the game open with three second half goals in a 20-minute span. John Sarna drove home a cross from Kevin Rodriguez in the 64th minute, Pearson lobbed a 40-yard shot in the 70th minute over the head of Beacons (4-12-1, 2-10) goalkeeper Diego Montes Carrera, and Rodriguez capped the scoring in the 84th minute, bending home a corner kick.
OIT had a 14-11 edge in total shots and a 4-1 margin in corner kicks.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
OIT 3, Bushnell 0: Karly White connected with Sylvia Sloss for a pair of goals, helping the Lady Owls Tech end a four-match winless streak.
The Lady Owls (5-4-4, 4-3-3 CCC) can clinch a bid in the conference championships with a win in one of their final two matches or a loss or draw by either Providence or Warner Pacific.
Tech had a 28-5 edge in total shots – including a season-high 17 on goal against the Beacons (0-16, 0-10).
OIT struck just four minutes into the contest, as White played a pretty through ball from midfield to a charging Sloss, who touched a shot past BU goalie Madison Bender, off the right post and in.
Bender kept the Beacons in the match, making 14 saves on the rainy afternoon – but the Owls finally broke through in the 65th minute. Ashley Hart looped a corner kick to the top of the 6-yard-box, with Maddie Miller heading it home for her sixth goal of 2022.
Sloss capped the scoring in the 77th minute as, against the run of play, White played a long cross from the right to left, with the senior lining a low 30-yard drive past Bender into the right corner of the net.
OIT goalie Halle Adair made two saves to earn her second shutout win of the year.
The Lady Owls return home to host Multnomah on Friday and Warner Pacific on Saturday to close out the regular season.
VOLLEYBALL
Corban 3, OIT 0: The third-ranked Warriors completed a season sweep of Oregon Tech, topping the Lady Owls 25-15, 25-22, 25-17.
The Warriors (24-2, 17-1 CCC) ran their win streak to 17 games, finishing with a 42-26 edge in total blocks.
Set 1 was all Corban, taking an early 10-3 lead on the strength of two combo blocks and two kills from Rylee Troutman. The hosts built a 24-15 lead in Set 2, but the Owls (12-12, 9-9) rattled off seven points in a row, including two kills and a block from Molly Grace, before a Troutman kill ended the set. A 16-7 start to Set 3 set the tone for a sweep.
Nicole Reyes led OIT with eight kills and 13 digs, with Grace and Kaylin Talonen each recording six kills. Troutman led all players with 14 kills, adding 10 digs.
The Owls return home next weekend with matches vs. Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho.