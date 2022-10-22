OIT's Kam Osborn

OIT's Kam Osborn

 OIT athletics

Oregon Tech shook off a rusty first half with a dominant final 20 minutes, rolling to a 92-65 men's basketball exhibition victory over the Seattle Mountaineers on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.

The Hustlin’ Owls opened the second half on a 16-3 run and outscored the ABA traveling team 53-23 after the break – erasing a 42-39 halftime deficit.

Tags

Recommended for you