Keegan Shivers 222A9382.JPG
Keegan Shivers scored a career-high 31 points, as Oregon Tech overcame an 11-point first half deficit, rallying to beat Northwest University 78-70 Saturday night in Kirkland, Wash.

The Hustlin’ Owls (12-12 overall, 9-9 Cascade Collegiate Conference) reached the .500 mark for the first time since late November and pulled into a three-way tie for sixth place in the CCC standings with Lewis-Clark State and Bushnell.


