Keegan Shivers scored a career-high 31 points, as Oregon Tech overcame an 11-point first half deficit, rallying to beat Northwest University 78-70 Saturday night in Kirkland, Wash.
The Hustlin’ Owls (12-12 overall, 9-9 Cascade Collegiate Conference) reached the .500 mark for the first time since late November and pulled into a three-way tie for sixth place in the CCC standings with Lewis-Clark State and Bushnell.
“I challenged our guys at halftime, as Northwest was controlling the glass,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “We set the tone in the first five minutes of the second half. It’s a great win for our team in one of the tougher environments in the Cascade Conference.”
NU (6-16, 4-13) jumped out to a 23-12 lead, as CaCoa Chatman scored 11 of his team-high 24 points in the early run. Tech chipped away at the deficit, as back-to-back 3-pointers from Joey Potts and Jay Elmore cut the margin to 28-24, with a Shivers trey pulling the visitors with 36-35 at the break.
Blake Jensen logged his second double-double in a row off the bench, scoring 11 points with 13 rebounds, and Jamison Guerra had 11 points and six assists.
The Owls return home next weekend for two key matchups — Friday vs. Walla Walla at 2 p.m., followed by the annual ASOIT Blackout for Hunger and Senior Night vs. Lewis-Clark State on Saturday at 6 p.m. The first 400 fans who donate two cans of food (or $2.00) will receive a special Blackout for Hunger T-shirt.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
OIT 86, Northwest 69: Maddyson Tull had 16 points and 12 rebounds, with Gabbie Gascon adding a career-high 16 points, helping the Lady Owls win their fourth game in a row.
OIT (17-7, 13-5 CCC) kept pace with Bushnell for the No. 4 spot in the conference standings, with Tech securing no worse than the No. 5 seed in the upcoming CCC Championships.
“Any time you can go on the road in the Cascade Conference and earn a sweep, that is a big deal,” OIT coach Paul Poetsch said. “We got great contributions off the bench and made big plays down the stretch to secure the win.”
After a back-and-forth first half, Tech extended the lead to 50-41 after consecutive 3-pointers from Melissa Lee and baskets from Alexis Elquist and Jenna Wallace, part of a 10-2 run.
The Eagles (5-17, 4-13) answered with a 14-2 run, including a pair of long 3’s from Esther Pappuleas, regaining the edge. NU had a 59-58 lead late in the third quarter — but a Gascon triple, followed by jumpers from Tull and Wallace gave the visitors a 65-59 lead — with Tech closing the game on a 13-3 run.
Tull converted 6-of-7 field goals and sits 15 points shy of becoming the 12th OIT player to score 1,000 points in a career. Jenna Wallace logged career-highs with 13 points and nine rebounds. Olivia Sprague had 11 points — her 25th-straight double-digit scoring game.
The Lady Owls return home next weekend for two key games — beginning Friday against Walla Walla — with tip-off set for noon.
SOFTBALL
OIT 5-3, Embry-Riddle 0-5: Mckenzie Staub pitched a three-hit shutout, helping the Lady Owls win the opener of a doubleheader in Glendale, Ariz.
The Eagles (3-3) claimed the nightcap, taking advantage of five unearned runs, holding off Tech for a 5-3 victory.
Staub held Embry-Riddle to three singles, with the Arizona side failing to advance a runner to third base — striking out five to earn her first win of 2023.
The Lady Owls (3-3) got all the run support they needed in the second — as Kacie Schmidt lined an RBI single. OIT extended the margin to 3-0 in the third on a Lexi Klum RBI single and an Addison Kachnik groundout, adding single runs in the sixth and seventh — thanks to a Marla Goodspeed sacrifice fly and a Kachnik RBI double.
Jayce Seavert, Maggie Buckholz and Kachnik each posted two-hit games.
Game 2 saw OIT build a 2-0 lead in the third — as Maggie Buckholz doubled home a first-inning run and Jayce Seavert added a third-inning RBI single. However, ERAU took advantage of an Owls error to prolong the inning — with the big blow a go-ahead, three-run double from Autumn Saluski.
The Owls had a chance to tie the score in the seventh, but stranded the tying runs on base.
Seavert, Buckholz and Nita Cook all had two hits, with Jenna Gorden tossing three-plus innings of two-hit relief.
BASEBALL
OIT 11, William Jessup 5: Ryan Poling picked up his first collegiate win with three-plus innings of one-run relief, with Brodie Marino and Ka’ala Tam hitting home runs as the Owls claimed a series win in Lincoln, Calif.
The Hustlin’ Owls (2-1) had a 6-3 lead in Game 4 — but rain stopped play in the second inning and following a delay — the game was postponed.
Korrey Siracusa continued his strong start, going 4 for 6 in the win, with Alonzo Vergara adding two hits and two runs.
“It was great to get out on the field and watch our guys compete,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez said. “We responded really well to a tough first game by playing some gritty baseball at a tough place to play. Our offense scored in multiple ways and played tough throughout the series.”
Tech built a 5-2 lead after three innings, as a Bryce Petrilla RBI single and a Marino sacrifice fly in the opening frame gave the Owls a 2-0 lead. After the Warriors (2-4) tied the score in the bottom of the frame, OIT regained the lead in the second on a Tyler Horner RBI single and extended the margin in the third on a two-run single from Siracusa.
The long ball provided the big blows for OIT — as Marino hit a solo shot in the fourth to push the lead to 6-4, while Tam lined a three-run homer in the ninth to break the game open.
Poling allowed just one run and one hit, striking out five to earn the win, working around four walks. Riley Cronin got the final four outs for his second save.
OIT continues its 20-game trip to start the season next weekend, heading to Westmont College for a four-game series in Santa Barbara, Calif.
TRACK AND FIELD
University of Portland/George Fox Indoors: Katie Mull set the Oregon Tech school record in the weight throw, as the Lady Owls opened the indoor track season in Newberg.
Mull placed seventh overall in the event, launching the 20-pound implement 40 feet, 6.25 inches. The junior also took 16th overall in the shot put (31-11.75).
Multi-event competitor, Ally Odell, tuned up for an upcoming pentathlon — competing in the 60-meter hurdles (9.78 seconds), shot put (33-2.5) and the long jump (14-2).
Eva Brady opened her season on the oval, placing sixth overall in the 400 (1:01.49).
In the men’s competition, OIT’s Owen Lien placed eighth out of 28 competitors in the 200 (23.67 seconds), with Patrick Giraudo placing 32nd out of 56 in the 60 (7.48 seconds).
All-Americans Jonas Hartline and Nick McMillen kicked off their season with a 3,000-meter race — Hartline placing 14th (8:53.24) and McMillen 20th (9:01.40).
Javelin All-American Jose Ignacio made his indoor debut in the 35-pound weight throw, recording a mark of 37-3.25).
Tech returns to action in two weeks at the Eastern Oregon Indoor.