Six Oregon Tech players scored in double-figures and the Hustlin’ Owls held Lewis-Clark State to 4-of-23 shooting from 3-point range in an 81-67 victory on Senior Night, Saturday at Danny Miles Court.
Celebrating seniors Joey Potts, Kaison Faust and Jesse Higgins, the Owls (14-12, 11-9 Cascade Collegiate Conference) clinched their 29th straight postseason berth — their first over LC State since 2007 (not including a COVID-forfeit victory).
“We defended the heck out of the ball,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “We did things (Saturday) that we’ve been waiting for all season. It was so much fun watching them from the bench — holding a really-good LC team to under 40 percent from the field.”
Tech took a 35-27 lead to the break, thanks to a late 3-pointer from Jamison Guerra, and added a 10-2 run to open the second half, keyed by two baskets from Kody Bauman, pushing the margin to 45-31.
The Warriors (12-14, 9-11) countered with a 10-2 run of their own — including two inside baskets from Anthony Peoples — cutting the gap to 47-41.
Defense took over, as OIT held the visitors to one field goal in an eight-minute stretch, capitalizing on 23 second-half free throws to inch the lead out to 70-54 — as the Owls clinched their 52nd consecutive winning season on their home floor.
Keegan Shivers and Blake Jensen each posted double-doubles — Shivers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, with Jensen recording his fourth-straight double-double, scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds. Guerra had 16 points and six assists, with Bauman adding 13 points in just 16 minutes of action.
Potts had 11 points, with five rebounds and three blocks, Faust had 10 points and nine rebounds, with Higgins adding a rebound — all in their final game in the Klamath Basin.
Tech held its third straight opponent under 40% shooting (24-of-63) and its third straight foe to a 3-point percentage under 27%, while holding a commanding 46-32 rebound edge.
Freshman John Lustig led LCSC with 14 points, with Peoples and Silas Bennion each scoring 10.
The Owls will close out the regular-season next weekend at Bushnell and Corban, before beginning the CCC Championships on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at a site to be determined.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 73, OIT 64: Lewis-Clark State spoiled the final home regular-season game for four Oregon Tech seniors, as the No. 10-ranked Warriors withstood an upset bid.
Hannah Broyles made six 3-pointers, part of a 24-point performance, as LC (24-2, 19-1 CCC) ended OIT’s five-game win streak.
A Gabbie Gascon three-point play and consecutive triples from Olivia Sprague keyed an 11-0 run — as the Lady Owls (18-8, 14-6) withstood an early 16-4 run by LC — battling back to take a 24-22 second-quarter lead. The Warriors got a late 3-pointer from Broyles, scoring nine of the final 11 points of the half, taking a 31-26 lead to the break.
LCSC opened things up in the third quarter, as Callie Stevens converted a rare four-point play, part of a 9-0 run, as the Warriors extended the margin to 43-28 — with the lead remaining above six points the rest of the night.
The loss spoiled a special day for Maddyson Tull, Melissa Lee, Alex Conley and manager Courtney Bennett in their home finale. Tull had 18 points and nine rebounds, Lee had seven points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, with Conley grabbing a pair of rebounds. Olivia Sprague led Tech with 21 points, Kennedy Tull scored eight, with Gascon posting seven points and six assists.
Stevens scored 17 points with nine assists in the win for LCSC, with the Warriors making 11-of-28 3-point attempts.
BASEBALL
Westmont 5-3, OIT 2-9: Brendan Talonen struck out a career-high eight and the Owls hit a pair of homers to salvage the finale of a four-game series against the No. 13 Warriors.
Matthew Ortiz and Tyler Horner each posted four-hit days for the Oregon Tech (3-4). It was the highest ranked opponent the Owls have defeated since a 2018 win over No. 7 Lewis-Clark State.
“As tough as it was at times this weekend, we needed this moment,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez said. “If we are going to earn the right to play out our vision, we need to have been faced with hard times and given the opportunity to grow. We got better every game this weekend.”
The Owls never trailed in the nightcap, as Horner hit an RBI double and Ortiz delivered an RBI groundout in a two-run first inning. Horner extended the lead to 3-1 in the third with his first home run of the season and Ortiz made it 4-2 with a fifth-inning RBI single. Tech broke the game open with a five-run seventh, as Ortiz doubled home a run and transfer Matthew Lehrbach smashed a two-run homer.
It was enough for Talonen, as the righty limited the Warriors (9-2) to three hits in five innings, allowing just one earned run in picking up the victory. Riley Cronin retired six of the seven batters he faced to pick up his third save of the season.
One big blast was the difference in the opener, as Parker O’Neill hit a first-inning grand slam to pace the Westmont attack.
OIT made it interesting in the ninth — as RBI singles from Ortiz and Bryce Petrilla brought the tying run at the plate — but Carlos Moreno got the final two outs to close out the contest.
“For 15 of the 16 innings today, we completed well on the mound,” Garsez said. “We need to clean up some things defensively — but we’ve had only two full practices on a field. This team can be very athletic on the defensive end and we’ll make that progress quickly.
Tech continues its season-opening, 20-game trip next weekend with a four-game series at Division II Saint Martin’s.