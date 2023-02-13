Six Oregon Tech players scored in double-figures and the Hustlin’ Owls held Lewis-Clark State to 4-of-23 shooting from 3-point range in an 81-67 victory on Senior Night, Saturday at Danny Miles Court.

Celebrating seniors Joey Potts, Kaison Faust and Jesse Higgins, the Owls (14-12, 11-9 Cascade Collegiate Conference) clinched their 29th straight postseason berth — their first over LC State since 2007 (not including a COVID-forfeit victory).


