OIT's Mckenzie Staub

OIT's Mckenzie Staub

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Mckenzie Staub became the first Oregon Tech pitcher to record two perfect games in a career, retiring all 15 Warner Pacific batters in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, helping the Lady Owls complete a weekend sweep of the Knights with an 11-0 victory at Stilwell Stadium.

Kacie Schmidt tossed a five-hit shutout in an 8-0 victory in Game 1, before Staub blanked the Knights (1-15 overall, 1-11 Cascade Collegiate Conference) in the nightcap.


Tags