Mckenzie Staub became the first Oregon Tech pitcher to record two perfect games in a career, retiring all 15 Warner Pacific batters in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, helping the Lady Owls complete a weekend sweep of the Knights with an 11-0 victory at Stilwell Stadium.
Kacie Schmidt tossed a five-hit shutout in an 8-0 victory in Game 1, before Staub blanked the Knights (1-15 overall, 1-11 Cascade Collegiate Conference) in the nightcap.
“I am proud of how our team took care of business this weekend – at the plate, in the circle and defensively,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “What more can I say about the outing for Kenzie to cap the weekend, she hit her spots and had command throughout. A perfect way to close the series.”
Staub struck out three and allowed just two balls out of the infield in the win. It joins a five-inning perfect game the junior tossed last season at Carroll College.
The Lady Owls (20-5, 11-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first – as Maggie Buckholz delivered a sacrifice fly and Puakea Milbourne added a run-scoring single. Addison Kashnik made it 3-0 in the second with a long solo home run, with Staub helping herself with an RBI double in the third. OIT broke open the game in the fourth, batting around for seven runs – capped by a two-run double from Marla Goodspeed.
Kaila Mick was 3-for-4 in the Game 2 win, with Jayce Seavert and Goodspeed each recording two hits.
Schmidt was equally impressive in Game 1, striking out seven while not allowing a WPU runner to reach third base.
A Buckholz sacrifice fly gave Tech a 1-0 first inning lead, with the lead growing to 5-0 in the second – as Lexi Klum tripled home a run and Mick added a run-scoring double. OIT ended the game due to the run-rule in the sixth, as Seavert lined an RBI single and scored on a walk-off double from Buckholz.
Buckholz was 3-for-3 with a double, triple and two RBIs, with Mick, Klum and Zoe Allen all recording two hits. Sammie Brauckmiller had two hits in the loss for the Knights.
OIT hits the road next weekend for a four-game series at Northwest University.
BASEBALL
OIT 10-5, Eastern Oregon 3-3: Back-to-back home runs from Bryce Petrilla and Julien Jones erased an Eastern Oregon lead in Game 2, helping Oregon Tech complete weekend sweep of the Mountaineers with 10-3 and 5-3 victories Sunday at Muir Sports Complex in Walla Walla, Wash.
The Hustlin’ Owls (17-9 overall, 4-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference) sit tied atop the conference standings with College of Idaho following the first weekend of league action – with the two teams set to meet next weekend, tentatively at Steen Sports Park.
OIT trailed 3-1 after six innings of the nightcap, but rallied against the Mountaineers (1-19, 0-4) bullpen. Tyler Horner reached on a one-out single and Petrilla tied the score with a two-run homer to center. Two pitches later, Jones golfed a ball out to left-center, giving Tech the lead.
Riley Cronin did the rest, retiring the final nine batters in order for his first win of the year.
Tech took a 1-0 lead in the second, as Ka’ala Tam singled, stole second and scored on a Dane Bradshaw single. However, EOU took the lead in the third on a Rogelio Gonzales home run – but the visitors proved to be too much.
Tam was 2-for-4 with three stolen bases in the win, with Brendan Talonen getting a no-decision after striking out six in five innings of work.
The Owls never trailed in the opener – scoring two first-inning runs and capped the game with an eighth-inning outburst. Korrey Siracusa and Horner singled to start the game – with Siracusa scoring on a Jones groundout and pinch-runner Griffin Thissell scoring on a Matthew Ortiz single.
Jones added a two-run double in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-1, but the Mounties made it interesting, cutting the margin to 6-3 on a two-run fifth inning double from Joey Freitas. Tech put the game out of reach in the eighth, as Petrilla cleared the bases with a double and Ortiz added an RBI single.
Cody Dubray fanned eight batters over four-plus innings, with Ryan Poling tossing three-plus shutout innings of relief to earn the win. Ortiz was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Petrilla was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, with Siracusa going 2-for-2 with four runs scored.
OIT extended its win streak against Eastern to 19 games, dating back to 2006.
OIT 9-8, Eastern Oregon 5-2: Oregon Tech received a pair of quality starts and a pair of big late-inning rallies helped the Hustlin’ Owls open conference play with two victories.
Following a week in which the host venue was moved multiple times due to scheduling conflicts, OIT rallied from an early deficit in Game 1, while controlling the nightcap from the outset.
“Good start to conference play,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez said. “Our offense was tough today, but would like to see us string together more quality at bats in the middle innings. Our defense played really well and we competed well on the mound.”
Patrick Arman earned the win in Game 1, tossing six strong innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out five.
The Mountaineers took a 3-0 lead in the second, including a run-producing double from Danny Burns. Tech tied it in its next at-bat, as Ian Peters singled home a pair and Julien Jones added an RBI single, with the visitors taking the lead for good in the fifth – as Griffin Thissell scored on from third on a throwing error.
OIT extended the margin to 5-3 on a sixth inning Alonzo Vergara RBI double and broke it open with a four-run ninth, keyed by a two-run Ka’ala Tam single.
Jones finished 2-for-2 with two stolen bases – tying a school record by being hit by a pitch three times. Both Bryce Petrilla and Tyler Horner added two hits in the victory.
Tech did not trail in Game 2, scoring twice off EOU starter Shane Sinclair in the first inning – as Matthew Ortiz lifted a sacrifice fly and Vergara lined an RBI single. The lead was 3-1 in the eighth, before OIT plated four insurance runs – including RBI singles from Tam and Horner – with Sean Tobin adding a ninth-inning RBI single.
Lalo Barraza continued his stellar season, earning his league-leading fifth win – tossing five innings of three-hit ball. Korrey Siracusa was 3-for-5 with two stolen bases, with Vergara and Brodie Marino each adding two hits.
Sinclair took the loss for the Mounties – despite allowing just one earned run in seven innings.
WOMEN'S TRACK
Lewis & Clark Spring Break Open: Ally Odell won a pair of events and recorded three CCC qualifying marks, helping the Lady Owls to a third-place finish in Portland.
The Lady Owls recorded 79 total points in the 20-event meet, trailing only host Lewis & Clark and Pacific University.
“It was a great day in all event areas,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. “It is always fun to compete on a warm, sunny day.”
Odell, prepping for the heptathlon at the upcoming CCC Multi-Event Championships, won both the high jump (4 feet, 11 inches) and the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches), adding a third-place effort in the 100-meter hurdles (16.08 seconds) – all meeting the CCC provisional marks.
On the oval, two others hit conference marks – Eva Brady in the 800 meters (2:21.49) and Kira Morrow in the 3,000 steeplechase (12:39.85). Mackenzie Peterson raced in the 400-meters (1:11.12) as did Rachel Newhard in the 1,500 (5:41.17).
In the throws, Odell had the best mark in the shot put (34 feet, 8.5 inches), with Emily Bitler recording a mark of 29.35 meters in the discus.
Brittan Bratscher led an Oregon Tech sweep of the podium in the javelin, posting an NAIA automatic qualifying mark.
Bratscher recorded a career-best mark of 138 feet, 7 inches to earn the victory, punching her ticket to the NAIA Championships in Marion, Ind. Teammate Aarika Brooks placed second, hitting a NAIA “B” mark with a throw of 132 feet, 3 inches. Amber Miller placed third 122 feet, 8 inches, meeting the CCC standard.
Katie Mull earned a victory in the hammer throw, establishing a CCC meet mark with a heave of 141 feet, 7 inches.
Tech returns to action in two weeks at the Cal Poly Humboldt Invite.
MEN'S TRACK
Oregon Preview: OIT's Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline punched their ticket to the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.
Racing in a stellar 10,000-meter field at the Oregon Preview at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, McMillen and Hartline ran the perfect tactical race – each breaking the NAIA “A” standard of 31:10 in the grueling 25-lap event. McMillen placed 12th in the 15-racer field with a time of 31:04.39, just ahead of Hartline and his time of 31:05.98.
Lewis & Clark Spring Break Open: Two personal best times from OIT's Owen Lien secured his spot in the CCC meet.
As a team, the Owls scored 53 points – finishing fifth among 16 scoring teams.
“It was a great weekend,” Anderson said. “We had a lot of really good marks and performances, but above all, our crew competed as a team.”
Lien recorded times of 22.82 seconds in the 200-meters and 50.06 seconds in the 400-meters, well under the qualifying mark for the league meet.
Teammate Joseph Wilkinson won the 3,000-meter steeplechase, hitting the conference provisional mark with his time of 9:49.94.
In the 100 meters, Michael Sanchez led a contingent of three Hustlin’ Owls with a time of 11.71 seconds, with Toby Ruston leading a group of four athletes in the 1,500 (4:15.31).
In the field events – Owen Christiansen hit the conference mark with his leap of 40 feet, 10.5 inches in the triple jump.
Eli Stevens won the pole vault, clearing 13 feet, 11.25 inches – hitting the CCC meet qualifying standard. The freshman also placed fifth in the javelin (128 feet, 6 inches).