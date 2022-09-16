OIT's Maddie Miller

Maddie Miller tied the Oregon Tech career winning goals record, as her second of the second half provided the difference in the Lady Owls’ 3-2 victory against Evergreen in their Cascade Collegiate Conference opener on Friday in Olympia, Wash.

The senior slotted home a cross from Karly White in 63rd minute to extend the OIT (2-1-1 overall) lead to 3-0 – before the Geoducks answered with two goals in a 61-second span to make it interesting.

