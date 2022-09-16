Maddie Miller tied the Oregon Tech career winning goals record, as her second of the second half provided the difference in the Lady Owls’ 3-2 victory against Evergreen in their Cascade Collegiate Conference opener on Friday in Olympia, Wash.
The senior slotted home a cross from Karly White in 63rd minute to extend the OIT (2-1-1 overall) lead to 3-0 – before the Geoducks answered with two goals in a 61-second span to make it interesting.
For Miller, it was her 10th career winning goal, tying Cassidy Gosvener (2015-18) for the top mark in program history.
“Evergreen never let up, even down 3-nil,” OIT coach Tom Eichelkraut said. “An error and a let-up and we were forced to fight for the remainder of the game – the top teams in our league won’t let us get away with complacency and a lack of focus. However, our leaders came through when it mattered most – that is a big positive.”
After dominating possession in a scoreless first half, the Owls struck first in the 48th minute, as Kiah Wetzell made a great run and tallied an unassisted goal. Seven minutes later, a foul in the box gave Miller a chance from the spot – slicing home the penalty kick for the two-goal advantage.
The Geoducks (0-3-1) scored on a Brie Dell unassisted goal at the end of the 72nd minute and Dell found Colbi Stewart for a goal in the 73rd to make it a one-goal game – but Tech did not allow another shot on goal the rest of the way.
Halle Adair earned her first win for the Owls, making three saves. OIT had a 24-5 edge in shots in the victory.
The Lady Owls head Saturday to Northwest University in Kirkland, Wash., for a CCC match.
MEN’S SOCCER
OIT 2, Evergreen 1: Brock Rideout scored on a penalty kick in the 89th minute to break a tie as the visiting Owls (2-0-2) won their conference opener to extend their unbeaten streak to 18 matches.
The Owls trailed 1-0 until Cade O’ Neill scored off a pass from John Sarna in the 68th minute.
Lucas Alcala gave the Geoducks (1-3-0) the lead in the 24th minute.
OIT outshot Evergreen 25-10, with a 15-4 advantage in attempts on target.