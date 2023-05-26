COLUMBUS, Ga. – Kacie Schmidt retired 13 of the final 14 batters and top-seeded Oregon Tech turned three Central Methodist (Mo.) errors into four runs, as the Lady Owls opened their NAIA Softball World Series with a 4-1 victory Friday afternoon.

The Lady Owls (51-8) established a school record for most victories in a season and advanced to the national quarterfinals, in which they'll meet rival Southern Oregon, the No. 4 seed. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. PDT Saturday, with the game to be carried live on 104.3-FM and 960-AM in the Klamath Basin, plus a watch party in the Crater Lake Complex of the College Union on the OIT campus.


