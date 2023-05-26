Oregon Tech's Maddie DeVerna rounds third base to score on Nita Cook's two-run double in the bottom of the second inning in the Lady Owls' 4-1 victory against Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Oregon Tech's Nita Cook gestures to the dugout in celebration after hitting a two-run double in the second inning of the Lady Owls' 4-1 victory against Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Oregon Tech players, led by Kaila Mick (3) and Marla Goodspeed (4), cheer in the dugout during the top-seeded Lady Owls' 4-1 victory against Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Oregon Tech's Kaila Mick, center, greets Mckenzie Staub, left, and Maddie DeVerna after both runners scored on Nita Cook's second-inning double in the Lady Owls' 4-1 victory against Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Oregon Tech pitcher Kacie Schmidt celebrates in the dugout during the Lady Owls' 4-1 victory against Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hicks (MSH Visual)
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hicks (MSH Visual)
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hicks (MSH Visual)
Oregon Tech's Kacie Schmidt delivers a pitch in the Lady Owls' 4-1 victory against Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hicks (MSH Visual)
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hicks (MSH Visual)
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hicks (MSH Visual)
Oregon Tech's Maggie Buckholz went 2 for 3 with a triple in the Lady Owls' 4-1 victory against Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hicks (MSH Visual)
Oregon Tech third baseman Addison Kachnik prepares to make a throw in the Lady Owls' 4-1 victory against Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hicks (MSH Visual)
Oregon Tech's Kaila Mick, center, greets pitcher Kacie Schmidt after the top-seeded Lady Owls defeated Central Methodist (Mo.) 4-1 in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
Photo courtesy of Matthew Hicks (MSH Visual)
Oregon Tech players show their spirit in the dugout during the top-seeded Lady Owls' 4-1 victory against Central Methodist (Mo.) in the NAIA World Series on Friday, May 26, 2023, in Columbus, Ga.
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Kacie Schmidt retired 13 of the final 14 batters and top-seeded Oregon Tech turned three Central Methodist (Mo.) errors into four runs, as the Lady Owls opened their NAIA Softball World Series with a 4-1 victory Friday afternoon.
The Lady Owls (51-8) established a school record for most victories in a season and advanced to the national quarterfinals, in which they'll meet rival Southern Oregon, the No. 4 seed. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. PDT Saturday, with the game to be carried live on 104.3-FM and 960-AM in the Klamath Basin, plus a watch party in the Crater Lake Complex of the College Union on the OIT campus.