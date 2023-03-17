OIT's Maggie Buckholz

The Oregon Tech softball team put on an offensive clinic Friday at Stillwell Stadium, sweeping visiting Warner Pacific 15-2 and 14-2 in a Cascade Collegiate doubleheader.

Maggie Buckholz hit a grand slam, Nita Cook added a two-run homer and Addison Kachnik had a pair of RBI doubles in the five-inning opener for the Lady Owls.


