OIT’s Maggie Buckholz
The Oregon Tech softball team put on an offensive clinic Friday at Stillwell Stadium, sweeping visiting Warner Pacific 15-2 and 14-2 in a Cascade Collegiate doubleheader.
Maggie Buckholz hit a grand slam, Nita Cook added a two-run homer and Addison Kachnik had a pair of RBI doubles in the five-inning opener for the Lady Owls.
Kaila Mick was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, finishing a homer away from the cycle in the second game, which also went five innings.
The Lady Owls (18-5 overall, 10-1 CCC) are scheduled to play host to Warner Pacific (1- 13, 1-10) again at 11 a.m. Saturday for a twin bill.
