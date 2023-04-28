OIT pitcher Kacie Schmidt

Kacie Schmidt

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Kacie Schmidt earned the victory in both games as top-ranked Oregon Tech swept the University of British Columbia 6-0 and 6-3 in a Cascade Collegiate Conference doubleheader Friday afternoon at Stilwell Stadium.

Schmidt (22-1) pitched a four-hitter in the opener with nine strikeouts and worked two scoreless innings of relief in the nightcap for the Lady Owls (41-6 overall, 18-1 CCC).


