Kacie Schmidt earned the victory in both games as top-ranked Oregon Tech swept the University of British Columbia 6-0 and 6-3 in a Cascade Collegiate Conference doubleheader Friday afternoon at Stilwell Stadium.
Schmidt (22-1) pitched a four-hitter in the opener with nine strikeouts and worked two scoreless innings of relief in the nightcap for the Lady Owls (41-6 overall, 18-1 CCC).
OIT freshman Nita Cook broke a 3-3 tie with a run-scoring single to center field in a three-run bottom of the sixth inning in Game 2.
Teammate Kaila Mick went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Jayce Seavert hit a run-scoring double.
For UBC (24-16, 17-11), Shae Sever went 4 for 4 with two RBIs.
In the opener, OIT's Puakea Milbourne went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
The Lady Owls will wrap up their regular season with a doubleheader against UBC starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. OIT will host the CCC Championships next Friday-Sunday.
WOMEN'S GOLF
CCC Championship: OIT's Maiya Baker capped a stellar tournament with a top-10 finish, helping the Lady Owls to a third-place team finish at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
The Lady Owls (331-334-323 – 988) recorded their best team round of the week in Wednesday's final 18 – finishing behind British Columbia (291-301-289 – 881) and Lewis-Clark State (316-312-318 – 946).
Two OIT players – Payton Canon and Quincy Beyrouty – were honored following the tournament as members of the 10-player all-conference team.
Baker (77-82-78 – 237) was the lone Lady Owl to break 80 on the week, finishing the 54-hole tournament alone in seventh place – her best finish ever at the conference tournament.
Both Canon (80-84-82 – 244) and Beyrouty (80-83-82 – 245) climbed a spot in the final standings, as Canon took 12th and Beyrouty 13th, with the two players honored by the conference thanks to posting two of the top-10 stroke averages on the year. It was the fourth All-CCC honor for Canon, who is hopeful for an at-large berth to the NAIA Championships.
Freshmen Brittney Barrington (94-85-84 – 263) and Baylee Hodgman (95-87-83 – 265) recorded their best rounds of the week – as Barrington climbed into 18th place and Hodgman took 20th.
UBC swept the top four spots on the leaderboard, with Sonia Tang (72-73-70 – 215) shooting a final round 2-under 70 to earn a four-stroke victory over Jessica Ng (70-74-75 – 219).
MEN'S GOLF
CCC Championship: Xavier De La Rosa shot a final-round 76 to finish in a tie for 13th, helping Oregon Tech finish sixth overall at Emerald Valley.
De La Rosa (78-77-76 – 231) finished the 54-hole tournament at 18 over, helping the Hustlin’ Owls to a team score of 939 (316-310-313). British Columbia (295-291-298 – 854) held off final-round charges from Bushnell (301-293-291 – 885) and Lewis-Clark State (295-303-291 – 889) to win the championship and earn the CCC’s automatic bid to the NAIA Championships.
Tyler Vassar (76-76-80 – 232) was OIT’s other top-20 finisher, placing 18th overall.
Michael Gray (80-80-79 – 239) capped his collegiate career with his best round of the tournament – as the three-time CCC All-Academic Team pick took 30th. Issey Tanimura (82-77-81 – 240) finished 32nd and Hunter Eberhardt (82-82-78 – 242) placed 34th.
Caden Stubbs (72-68-70 – 210) of Bushnell earned medalist honors, finishing at 3 under, five strokes ahead of teammate Jackson Muramoto (73-73-69 – 215) and Lewis-Clark State’s Jorgen Viken (66-74-75 – 215).