Oregon Tech celebrated its three senior student-athletes with a dominant doubleheader sweep of the University of British Columbia, earning 6-1 and 11-0 wins to close out the regular season Saturday at Stilwell Stadium.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Owls (43-6, 29-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference) honored Maggie Buckholz, Jensen Becker and Maddie DeVerna by running their home win streak to 22 — setting a conference record for single-season league wins with 29, with the 43 victories on the season tied for the top mark in the NAIA.
Kacie Schmidt earned her league-leading 23rd win in Game 1, working around eight hits, with Mckenzie Staub throwing a four-hit shutout in Game 2, her sixth shutout win of the year.
Tech grabbed a 3-0 lead after four innings of the opener. Kaila Mick walked with two outs in the third, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Buckholz single to break a scoreless tie. An inning later, back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Nita Cook and Zoe Allen extended the lead.
The T-Birds (24-18, 17-12) cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fifth on a Keona Nordquist sacrifice fly, but OIT put the game away in the bottom of the frame on a Puakea Milbourne two-run single.
Seven different Lady Owls had one hit in the win, with Nordquist, Kaitlyn Kim and Kaitlyn Eng all recording two hits in the loss for UBC.
OIT left no doubt in Game 2 — batting around for seven first-inning runs — as Staub doubled home a pair, Lexi Klum singled home two runs and Cook lined a two-run homer. The lead grew to 11-0 in the fourth, as Buckholz hit her eighth homer of the season and Klum added a two-run double.
Both Mick and Klum had two hits for OIT — with Buckholz, Becker and DeVerna combining for two hits, two RBI and four runs scored in their final home regular-season game.
The Lady Owls will host the upcoming CCC Championships this Friday-Sunday. OIT will open up play at 2 p.m. Friday, meeting the winner of the matchup between No. 4-seed Eastern Oregon and No. 5-seed UBC.
OIT 6-6, UBC 0-3: Schmidt tossed a four-hit shutout in the opener and Cook delivered a two-out, go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning of Game 2, as the Lady Owls swept Friday’s doubleheader.
Milbourne went 3-for-3 with two RBIs in the 6-0 victory in Game 1, while the Lady Owls used a late-inning rally in the nightcap.
Schmidt handcuffed the UBC batters throughout, limiting the T-Birds to four singles — striking out nine without a walk — as the visitors did not get a runner beyond second base.
The Owls offense broke a scoreless tie in the fourth, as Klum doubled and Staub walked. Milbourne followed, chopping a ball just inside the bag at third base, scoring Klum for a 1-0 lead. Cook added to the lead, driving home Staub with a two-out single.
Tech broke the game open in the sixth — as a Milbourne RBI double was followed by a Mick single — part of a four-run inning.
Game 2 was a back-and-forth affair — as Shae Sever blooped a first-inning RBI single into center field, giving the T-Birds a 1-0 lead. OIT answered in the bottom of the frame, as Mick and Buckholz singled with one out — with the duo executing a perfect double-steal, scoring Mick from third to tie the score. Buckholz would give Tech the lead later in the frame, scoring on a UBC throwing error.
Sever struck again in the fifth — lining a two-out RBI single to left to tie the score — but the Owls got a two-out RBI double from Jayce Seavert in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead.
UBC pulled even again in the sixth, as Hanna Hanson lined an RBI single, but OIT proved to be too much. Cook lined a 2-out RBI single to score Staub from second and Mick added an RBI single — part of a three-run inning to put the game away.
Staub took a no-decision, allowing three runs in five innings, with Schmidt earning her 22nd win of the year in relief, tossing two shutout frames. Mick was 3-for-4 and Buckholz added a pair of hits in the victory.
Sever was 4-for-4 for UBC, while giving up six runs on 11 hits in the circle.
TRACK & FIELD
Oregon State High Performance Meet: Alex Conley placed second overall in the javelin, with two middle distance runners recording personal best marks, for the Lady Owls on Saturday in Corvallis.
Conley recorded a mark of 149 feet, 0 inches, finishing second in a deep field of 40 athletes — including 10 from NCAA Division I. Teammate Aarika Brooks placed 10th (136-11).
Also in the throws, Ally Odell recorded a personal best of 35-0¼) in the shot put — hitting the CCC provisional mark.
On the track, both Eva Brady and Rachel Newhard recorded personal bests in the middle-distance events. Brady shaved a half-second off her 800-meter top time (2:21.07), while Newhard took 11 seconds off her 1,500-meter PR (5:17.72).
In the men’s meet, OIT’s Eli Stevens placed third overall with a personal best mark in the pole vault.
Stevens cleared 15-3 — just off the NAIA provisional mark.
Also logging a personal best mark was Owen Lien, who shaved a second off his 400 hurdle time, recording a mark of 58.31 seconds, the No. 7 time in the CCC. Lien also had OIT’s top time in the 400 (50.46).
On the track, Nick McMillen met the CCC provisional time in the 5,000 (14:53.03) — just three seconds off the NAIA “B” standard.
Ace Jones led a group of five runners in the 200, posting a time of 23.24.