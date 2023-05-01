OIT's Maggie Buckholz

OIT’s Maggie Buckholz

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Oregon Tech celebrated its three senior student-athletes with a dominant doubleheader sweep of the University of British Columbia, earning 6-1 and 11-0 wins to close out the regular season Saturday at Stilwell Stadium.

The No. 1-ranked Lady Owls (43-6, 29-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference) honored Maggie Buckholz, Jensen Becker and Maddie DeVerna by running their home win streak to 22 — setting a conference record for single-season league wins with 29, with the 43 victories on the season tied for the top mark in the NAIA.


