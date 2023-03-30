Dominant pitching performances from Kacie Schmidt and Mckenzie Staub and a 17-run afternoon from the offense led Oregon Tech to their first doubleheader sweep of Southern Oregon since 2015, topping the No. 5-ranked Raiders 7-0 and 10-2 Wednesday at Stilwell Stadium.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Owls (26-5 overall, 16-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference) ran their winning streak to 14 games — with Tech scoring more runs and recording more hits than any other SOU opponent in 2023.
Schmidt handcuffed the top offense in the conference, limiting the Raiders (20-6, 10-3) to five singles and a double in the complete-game shutout — as SOU did not have a runner reach third base.
OIT broke through with a three-run second inning — as Lexi Klum tripled and scored on a squeeze bunt from Nita Cook. Following a Kaila Mick single, Maggie Buckholz doubled to left, plating a pair, to give the hosts the 3-0 lead.
The Owls broke the game open in the fourth, loading the bases on a hit-by-pitch and two walks, with Jayce Seavert clearing the bases with a triple off the right-field wall.
Schmidt did the rest, striking out seven, to record her 12th-straight victory. Seavert went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Game 2 started with a two-run first for the Owls and ended in a walk-off in the sixth — the first regular-season run-rule loss for SOU since 2021.
Puakea Milbourne got OIT on the board with an RBI single through the left side and Klum followed with a bloop RBI single.
The Raiders drew even in the second as Lauren Weinberg doubled and Rylan Austin dropped down a sacrifice bunt that followed with two errors by the Lady Owls — allowing both runners to score.
Tech answered in a big way, plating five runs in the bottom of the frame — including two-run singles from Seavert and Staub. Buckholz extended the lead to 8-2 in the third with an RBI single, with Staub ending the game in the sixth, lining a two-run homer just inside the foul pole in left.
Staub held SOU to one earned run on four hits, striking out five, earning her 12th win of the year — adding two hits and four RBIs. Klum was 3-for-3 and Buckholz was 3-for-4 in the victory, part of a 14-hit attack — the most surrendered by the Raiders since the 2019 NAIA World Series.
Ashton Cathey had two hits for the Raiders in Game 1, with Weinberg adding a pair of hits in the nightcap.
OIT returns to action this weekend with a four-game series at Bushnell. Friday’s doubleheader has been moved up four hours due to weather — with first pitch set for 10 a.m.
GOLF
The Master‘s Spring Invitational: Xavier De La Rosa finished in a tie for second overall as the Owls shot the best team round of the day, finishing fifth overall at Crystalaire Country Club in Llan, Calif.
De La Rosa (74-73 — 147) birdied the 18th hole to pull into a tie with Victor Pena-Cortes of Our Lady of the Lake University at 3-over-par, two strokes behind medalist Jack Dudeck of The Master’s.
The Owls shot a final-round 298 — 21 strokes better than their Round 1, vaulting four spots in the final standings — finishing at 617 (319-298). The Master‘s (591) claimed the title, seven strokes ahead of OLLU (598).
“Really proud of how the guys played today,” OIT coach Dave Myers said. “It is something to build off of going into Walla Walla next week. Xavier did a great job with his mental focus the past two days.”
Issey Tanimura bolted up the leaderboard, using a 1-under back-nine to finish at 153 (80-73), climbing 12 spots to place 16th.
Tyler Vassar (82-77 — 159) improved his Day 1 score by five strokes, finishing 39th, with Hunter Eberhardt (86-75 — 161) recording three birdies on the day, climbing into 45th overall. Kellen Humphries (83-87 — 170) rounded out the OIT competitors.
Tech returns to Cascade Conference play next week, traveling to the Walla Walla Invitational.
In the women’s event, Quincy Beyrouty shot a final-round 77, jumping three spots to 11th place in the 36-player field, helping the Lady Owls to a fifth-place finish.
Beyrouty had a pair of birdies in her final round, helping the Lady Owls shave nine strokes off their Round 1 total — finishing the event with a two-round team score of 677 (343-334).
“Quincy had a great tournament,” Myers said. “She was coming off an injury and the practice round on Sunday was her first real time on the golf course since December.”
Payton Canon rebounded from a tough Monday with a 1-over 37 second-nine, jumping into a tie for 22nd place (89-81 — 170), while freshman Brittany Barrington recorded an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole, placing 24th overall (88-84 — 172).
Baylee Hodgman (86-92 — 178) and Maiya Baker (87-95 — 182) rounded out the OIT competitors.
Hope International (323-304 — 627) won the team title, six strokes clear of Westmont (323-310 — 633) — with HIU’s Lily Rodriguez (78-72 — 150) earning medalist honors.