Dominant pitching performances from Kacie Schmidt and Mckenzie Staub and a 17-run afternoon from the offense led Oregon Tech to their first doubleheader sweep of Southern Oregon since 2015, topping the No. 5-ranked Raiders 7-0 and 10-2 Wednesday at Stilwell Stadium.

The No. 1-ranked Lady Owls (26-5 overall, 16-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference) ran their winning streak to 14 games — with Tech scoring more runs and recording more hits than any other SOU opponent in 2023.


