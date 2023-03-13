OIT's Kaila Mick

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Kaila Mick homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs, helping Oregon Tech complete a weekend sweep of Carroll College, winning 15-1 and 5-2 Sunday at Stilwell Stadium.

The No. 5-ranked Lady Owls (16-5 overall, 8-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference) pulled even with Southern Oregon atop the CCC standings — with their Game 1 victory the 1,200th in program history. OIT combined for 39 runs and 45 in the four wins, improving to 7-0 on their own diamond in 2023.


