Kaila Mick homered, doubled twice and drove in five runs, helping Oregon Tech complete a weekend sweep of Carroll College, winning 15-1 and 5-2 Sunday at Stilwell Stadium.
The No. 5-ranked Lady Owls (16-5 overall, 8-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference) pulled even with Southern Oregon atop the CCC standings — with their Game 1 victory the 1,200th in program history. OIT combined for 39 runs and 45 in the four wins, improving to 7-0 on their own diamond in 2023.
“That was a good team performance,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “Our lineup is getting better and the ladies keep making some good adjustments with their swings and approach at the plate. The pitching staff put together two solid efforts — holding a good hitting team to just three runs on the day.”
Tech scored the first 15 runs in the opener — tallying in each of its four chances to bat.
Kacie Schmidt pitched four innings of one-hit ball to record her eighth victory. Mick was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs and Jayce Seavert was 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
Kaitlynn Ayers provided the Saints (7-11, 3-6) with their lone run, a solo homer in the fifth inning.
Game 2 was much tighter — as the Fighting Saints brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning — but a strikeout and groundout ended the game.
Mckenzie Staub, who pitched the first five innings, striking out seven, to earn the win, helped her own cause with a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth to score Seavert with the go-ahead run.
OIT 10-9, Carroll 3-1: The Lady Owls hit four home runs and posted 19 runs in a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Maggie Buckholz hit a pair of home runs and knocked in six runs in a 10-3 Game 1 win, while a walk-off RBI single from Zoe Allen capped a five-inning, 9-1 victory in the nightcap.
Schmidt tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts in the opener for the Lady Owls, with Staub limiting Carroll to four hits in Game 2.
BASEBALL
Bushnell 4-5, OIT 3-11: A marathon day ended in a doubleheader split Saturday in Springfield.
Cade Crist lined a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 14th inning to lift the Beacons to a win in Game 1, while OIT scored 11 runs over their final three at-bats to rally for an 11-5 win in the finale.
The opener marked the longest game play by the Hustlin’ Owls (13-9 overall) in 10 years and the second-longest in program history.
OIT tied the score in the eighth on Brodie Marino’s run-scoring single and sent the game to extra innings as Julien Jones threw out the potential winning run at the plate with two outs in the ninth.
Neither team had a runner to third base until the 14th inning, as a two-out walk and single gave Crist a chance, with the Beacons first baseman lining a base hit to end the contest.
Braeden Bellum threw six innings of shutout relief for OIT, allowing just four hits and fanning two. Ian Peters hit a solo homer for the Owls.
The Beacons controlled the first six innings of Game 2, taking a 3-0 lead into the seventh on the strength of a Dylan Carson homer and five shutout innings from Adam Sabatino.
The Owls responded in the seventh, as a two-out RBI single from Jones got the visitors on the board. Marino followed with a pinch-hit drive down the right-field line that Carson overran — allowing three runs to score — giving OIT the lead.
Tyler Horner extended the lead to 6-3 with an eighth inning two-run single, with the Owls scoring five runs in the ninth — taking advantage of four walks and three wild pitches from the BU bullpen — adding run scoring hits from Ortiz and Horner.
Brendan Talonen was dominant in relief, tossing four shutout innings, to earn his third win of 2023.
OIT continues its 26-game, seasoni-opening trip this weekend, traveling to Eastern Oregon for a four-game Cascade Conference series.
Bushnell 6, OIT 4: Jeff Fripp lined an eighth-inning RBI double to break a 4-4 tie, lifting the Beacons to a victory Friday.
The Hustlin’ Owls tied the score in the top of the eighth on a Brodie Marino sacrifice fly, but the host Beacons were able to scratch across a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to earn the win.
Jones went 2-for-4 in the loss for OIT, with Lalo Barraza allowing three earned runs in five-plus innings.