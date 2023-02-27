A career-high 24 points from Maddyson Tull wasn’t enough for Oregon Tech, as Eastern Oregon advanced to the title game of the Cascade Conference Championships with an 83-68 women’s basketball victory Saturday night in La Grande.
Beverly Slater scored 20 points and added 14 rebounds, as the No. 12-ranked Mountaineers (28-2) will meet No. 10-ranked Lewis-Clark State in Tuesday’s title game. OIT will wait until Thursday to see if it will receive one of 26 at-large bids to the NAIA National Championships.
“We played hard for 40 minutes,” OIT coach Paul Poetsch said. “Eastern Oregon is a very good basketball team — but we battled until the final buzzer. I think 21 wins is good enough to get into the national tournament — but we’ll find out Thursday.”
The Lady Owls (21-9) used a 10-3 run midway through the second quarter to draw even at 30-30 — including 3-pointers from Gabbie Gascon and Olivia Sprague, along with an inside basket from Tull. EOU answered behind Bri Holecek, scoring seven of her 15 points in a 10-2 run to close the half, taking a 40-32 lead to the break.
A Gascon layup got OIT within 49-42 midway through the third quarter, but the Mounties put the game away with a 24-7 run — including 12 straight points spanning the third and fourth quarters — pushing the margin to 73-49.
EOU converted 50% of its field goals — including eight 3-pointers — and held a 39-36 edge on the glass.
Tull finished 10-of-22 from the field, adding 11 rebounds — becoming just the sixth player in program history with 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in her career.
Sprague had 12 points, Melissa Lee scored 11, with Gascon adding 10.
SOFTBALL
OIT 14-8, Corban 3-0: Kaila Mick had a four-hit day and pitchers Kacie Schmidt and Mckenzie Staub each struck out seven batters, as No. 7-ranked Oregon Tech completed a series sweep Saturday at Stilwell Stadium.
The Lady Owls (10-3, 3-0 CCC) ran their win streak to seven with the victories — taking advantage of 16 walks by Warrior pitching in the five-inning games.
“Great pitching and defense this weekend and we are starting to square-up on some balls like we are capable of,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “We did a better job being disciplined at the plate. I am proud of these ladies and how coachable they have been since Day 1.”
Tech surrendered a first inning run in Game 1 on a Kelsey Betz RBI groundout — but scored the next 14 runs. The Owls plated six runs in their half of the first — taking advantage of two Warriors (1-10, 0-3) errors — with Lexi Klum, Jensen Becker and Nita Cook all recording RBI singles. OIT added six runs in the second, getting a two-run single from Puakea Milbourne, a three-run double from Cook and an RBI single from Mick.
It was more than enough for Schmidt, as the junior allowed just two hits for her fourth win of the season. Milbourne was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, Cook was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, with Mick going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Staub dominated Game 2 — as a second inning single from Betz was the lone hit of the game for Corban. The junior earned her second shutout of the season.
OIT broke the game open with a four-run third, as RBI singles from Zoe Allen and Jayce Seavert were sandwiched around a two-run single from Mick. The game ended on a walk-off base on balls from Maggie Buckholz in the fifth inning.
Mick was 2-for-4 with three RBI in the victory, with Allen going 2-for-2.
The Lady Owls hit the road next weekend for a four-game series at No. 13-ranked College of Idaho.
OIT 16, Corban 12: A late winter snowstorm and frigid conditions did not put a damper on the Lady Owls’ offensive attack, as they pounded out a season-high 18 hits Friday.
All nine starters for OIT scored a run and had at least one hit, as the Lady Owls scored at least one run in every inning.
Tech wasted no time taking a lead, plating four first inning runs. Lexi Klum roped a two2-run double, Addison Kachnik delivered a run with a groundout and Puakea Milbourne launched a solo home run — the first of the season for the Lady Owls.
Jayce Seavert pushed the lead to 5-0 with a second inning RBI single, but the Warriors answered with two outs in the third.
OIT blew the game open in the bottom of the third, sending 15 hitters to the plate, batting around for 10 runs. Kachnik started the rally with a two-run homer, Zoe Allen and Maggie Buckholz had RBI singles, with Seavert, Milbourne and Nita Cook all recording two-run singles. Marla Goodspeed capped the scoring in the fourth with a run-scoring single.
Mckenzie Staub was the benefactor in the circle, working four strong innings for the win — striking out seven.
Klum finished 4-for-4 with three runs scored, Seavert was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Cook was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Milbourne was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, with Kachnik going 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
BASEBALL
OIT 9-17, Corban 5-0: A record-setting Saturday helped the Hustlin’ Owls to their first road sweep of Corban since 2009 at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Sean Tobin recorded a six-hit day, including a 4-for-5 effort in the nightcap — the largest shutout victory by OIT (10-5) in program history and the largest victory margin since a 22-3 win at Cal Tech in 2013.
“It was a good team day,” OIT coach Jacob Garsez said. “We had a quality effort on the mound throughout the day and got contributions from No. 1-9 in our batting order. Everyone had a contributing role this weekend. We have areas to build and improve on, but am proud of our effort.”
Tech bolted to a 4-0 lead after a half-inning of Game 1, plating a run after three walks and a hit-by-pitch, adding a Riley Cronin sacrifice fly and a two-run Matthew Lehrbach triple.
The Warriors (3-8) pulled even in the fourth, but OIT capitalized on three seventh-inning errors to score five runs — as Tobin, Tyler Horner and Ka’ala Tam each had run-scoring hits.
Braeden Bellum earned the win, tossing two innings of relief, striking out two. Starter Cody Dubray went the first five innings, allowing two earned runs and fanning eight in a no-decision. Horner was 3-for-3 and Tobin went 2-for-5 in the win.
Game 2 was all OIT, as the Owls turned four double plays behind Brendan Talonen, who pitched a three-hitter.
The offense did the rest — as a Tam solo homer in the fourth gave the Owls a 2-0 lead, with a Horner RBI single and a Matthew Ortiz RBI double in the fourth doubling the margin. Tobin made it 6-0 in the sixth with a two-run single.
OIT blew the game open in the eighth, batting around for 10 runs — as Corban committed four errors. Chad Leonard rapped a two-run double and Justin Francis belted a grand slam over the short porch in left field to cap the scoring.
Tobin was 4-for-5, Tam went 3-for-5, with Leonard, Francis and Ian Peters all recording two hits.
The Owls close out their 19-game road trip to open the season next weekend with a four-game series at the University of British Columbia.
OIT 10-15, Corban 4-5: The Owls turned 12 Corban errors into 15 unearned runs, as they swept a non-conference doubleheader Friday in Keizer.
Ka’ala Tam had four hits and three RBI in the Game 1 win for OIT (8-5), with Ian Peters going 3-for-6 with two doubles in the nightcap.
The Owls pounded out a season-high 14 hits in the opener — jumping out to a 7-0 lead after five innings.
Tyler Horner and Tam had RBI doubles in the first inning, as Tech took a 3-0 lead, with Tam adding an RBI single in the third that extended the margin to 5-0.
Patrick Arman was in command throughout, tossing six-plus innings of five-hit ball, striking out seven, for his second win of the year. Horner finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
The Warriors were in control of Game 2, leading 5-1 after four innings — but the Owls scored the final 14 runs.
Tech plated four fifth-inning runs — capitalizing on two Corban errors and a key Matthew Ortiz RBI single to draw even. An inning later, OIT batted around for eight runs — getting RBI singles from Korrey Siracusa, Bryce Petrilla and Dane Bradshaw — with the Warriors hitting three batters, walking three others and committing a pair of errors.
Lalo Barraza earned his third win of the season, grinding through five innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits, striking out four. Drake Aboud recorded a four-inning save, limiting Corban to two hits without giving up a run. Ortiz went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Riley Cronin tied a school record by being hit by three pitches.