A career-high 24 points from Maddyson Tull wasn’t enough for Oregon Tech, as Eastern Oregon advanced to the title game of the Cascade Conference Championships with an 83-68 women’s basketball victory Saturday night in La Grande.

Beverly Slater scored 20 points and added 14 rebounds, as the No. 12-ranked Mountaineers (28-2) will meet No. 10-ranked Lewis-Clark State in Tuesday’s title game. OIT will wait until Thursday to see if it will receive one of 26 at-large bids to the NAIA National Championships.


