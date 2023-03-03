Jayce Seavert broke a scoreless tie with a ninth-inning single, helping seventh-ranked Oregon Tech split a Cascade Collegiate Conference doubleheader with No. 13 College of Idaho on Friday in Caldwell, Idaho.
The No. 7-ranked Lady Owls (11-4 overall, 4-1 CCC) ended C of I’s 15-game win streak with the 2-0 victory in the nightcap — as Kacie Schmidt tossed her first career shutout.
C of I (15-1, 4-1) hit three home runs in the opener, erasing a 4-0 deficit, to earn a 6-4 decision.
“It was a tough loss in Game 1, but it was nice to see us bounce back and get a big win on the road,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said. “Kacie Schmidt was incredible to shut out a very good offensive team in C of I.”
Locked in a scoreless duel, Tech opened the ninth with bunt singles from Zoe Allen and Kaila Mick. Seavert, who extended a career-high hitting streak to 14 games, followed with a single to right-center to plate Allen with the go-ahead run. The Owls would add an insurance run on Maggie Buckholz’s sacrifice fly.
That was enough for Schmidt, who worked out of two jams in the seventh and eighth innings, to earn the win. The Coyotes loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh, but the righty struck out Kaylee MacDannald to force extra innings. In the eighth, Schmidt got Katelyn Wilfert to pop up with the bases loaded and two outs to send the game to the ninth.
Seavert was the lone OIT player with a multi-hit game, going 2 for 4.
“We did a great job of executing in the ninth inning of Game 2,” Stewart said. “When it mattered, we got bunts down, followed by a big opposite field hit and a sacrifice fly.”
In Game 1, the Lady Owls jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings against C of I ace Hannah McNerney. Mick led off the game with a double and scored on a Seavert single. Puakea Milbourne added an RBI single and Jensen Becker followed with an RBI fielders’ choice to cap the three-run frame. Becker extended the lead to 4-0 in the third with an RBI infield single.
The hosts answered with the long ball — as a leadoff homer from Tanner Higgins in the fourth started a five-run rally — capped by a go-ahead, two-run blast from Haley Loffer.
Trailing 6-4 in the sixth, OIT put two runners aboard with no outs, but C of I reliever Annie Polster stranded the runners — part of a six-out save.
Seavert and Milbourne had two-hit games for Tech — as all nine players in the order recorded a hit.
The teams close out the series Saturday with doubleheader scheduled to start at 11 a.m.