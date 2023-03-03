OIT pitcher Kacie Schmidt

Kacie Schmidt

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

Jayce Seavert broke a scoreless tie with a ninth-inning single, helping seventh-ranked Oregon Tech split a Cascade Collegiate Conference doubleheader with No. 13 College of Idaho on Friday in Caldwell, Idaho.

The No. 7-ranked Lady Owls (11-4 overall, 4-1 CCC) ended C of I’s 15-game win streak with the 2-0 victory in the nightcap — as Kacie Schmidt tossed her first career shutout.


