OIT's Jamison Guerra

OIT's Jamison Guerra

 OIT athletics

Jamison Guerra scored a career-high 24 points, as Oregon Tech used a final minute flurry to force overtime en route to an 84-79 victory over Simpson University on Saturday night in Redding, Calif.

Jay Elmore made a 3-pointer from the corner with 31 seconds left in regulation to pull the Hustlin’ Owls (3-3) even at 70-70 – with Tech withstanding two shot attempts in the waning moments to send the game to overtime.


Tags

Recommended for you