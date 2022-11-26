Jamison Guerra scored a career-high 24 points, as Oregon Tech used a final minute flurry to force overtime en route to an 84-79 victory over Simpson University on Saturday night in Redding, Calif.
Jay Elmore made a 3-pointer from the corner with 31 seconds left in regulation to pull the Hustlin’ Owls (3-3) even at 70-70 – with Tech withstanding two shot attempts in the waning moments to send the game to overtime.
In the extra session, back-to-back 3s from Keegan Shivers and Elmore gave OIT its first lead since early in the contest, with Guerra putting the game out of reach with a driving layup, extending the margin to 80-72 inside the final two minutes.
“We made some late-game adjustments and guys made plays," OIT coach Justin Parnell said. "Jay Elmore came off the bench and hit some big shots and Jamison Guerra was outstanding. I have to give credit to Coach (Paul) Poetsch, as we substituted Kaison Faust on defense and Elmore on offense – which was key late.”
OIT had an early 6-1 lead in the opening three minutes, but the Redhawks (4-3) used a 14-3 run to pull ahead – with a Gary Mims 3-pointer giving the hosts a 30-15 lead.
SU led 56-46 with seven minutes to play, but Tech fought back. A Guerra steal and Faust layup cut the margin to 60-56, with a Guerra 3-pointer from the head of the key tying the score at 64-64. The Redhawks regained the lead 69-65 inside the final minute, but a Shivers runner and a 1-for-2 trip to the line from SU post Javonntie Jackson led to Elmore’s last-second shot.
Guerra added five rebounds and five assists in the win – as OIT improved to 44-0 all-time against Simpson. Shivers had 16 points and eight rebounds, Elmore scored a season-high 12, with Faust and Kody Bauman each posting 10 points and eight rebounds. The Owls made 21 of 36 field-goal attempts after the break, including 7-of-12 3-pointers.
Jackson led SU with 24 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, with Mims scoring 16 – with Tech holding the Redhawks without a made 3-pointer over the final 25 minutes of the game.
OIT returns to action next weekend, opening Cascade Conference play with road games at Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
William Jessup 66, OIT 62: A near triple-double from Olivia Sprague wasn't enough as the Lady Owls closed out non-conference play with a loss Saturday in the William Jessup Thanksgiving Classic in Rocklin, Calif.
Sprague finished the afternoon with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists – but her potential tying 3-point attempt inside the final five seconds rimmed out, allowing the Warriors (5-5) to claim the win.
OIT (4-2) used a 13-0 run to close the first quarter – including five-straight point from Kennedy Tull – to erase a 9-6 deficit, with a second quarter Elli Kent 3-pointer giving the Lady Owls their largest lead of the game at 26-14.
Jessup slowly battled back, cutting the margin to 35-30 at the break and used a big second half run to take a 53-46 lead early in the fourth quarter. Sprague answered with consecutive treys, part of a 10-0 OIT run. Melissa Lee tied the score for Tech at 62-62 inside the final two minutes, but a WJU free throw and an Andrea Jovicevic layup provided the winning margin.
Tull scored a season-high 11 points for the Lady Owls and Lee added 10 points and nine rebounds. OIT had a 47-32 edge on the glass, but finished the day making 35-percent of their field goal tries.
Jovicevic led Jessup with 28 points, with Makaila Napoleon adding 18 for the victors.
The Lady Owls open Cascade Collegiate Conference play next weekend – traveling for games Friday at Eastern Oregon and Saturday at College of Idaho.
LATE FRIDAY
Vanguard 77, OIT 68: A 7-0 run inside the final four minutes broke open a tight game, as No. 15-ranked Vanguard outlasted upset-minded OIT in the opener of the William Jessup Thanksgiving Classic.
OIT rallied from an 10-point third quarter deficit to cut the margin to 59-58 on an Alexis Elquist jumper early in the final quarter. The Lady Owls were within 65-62 with just under four minutes left – but the Lions forced five consecutive defensive stops and Melissa Akullu converted on the block and VU made 5-of-6 free throws to put the game away.
VU (4-0) jumped out to an 11-4 lead, but OIT answered with seven straight points – including a 3-pointer and jumper from Melissa Lee, to tie the score. The Lions would find their rhythm from long range, hitting 4-of-5 3-pointers late in the second quarter to build a 47-39 halftime edge.
The margin would grow to 55-45 halfway through the third quarter, only to be answered by the Lady Owls. Jenna Wallace converted a pair of buckets to cut the gap to 57-54 at the end of the period – setting up the finish.
Sprague continued her big start to the season, leading the Lady Owls with 22 points and four steals, with Lee scoring 11 points with nine rebounds. Wallace scored a season-high eight points, part of an OIT attack that converted 56-percent of their field goal attempts and scored 30 points more than VU’s season defensive average.
Lauren Baumgartner led the Lions with 27 points, with Halle Si’I scoring 16 and Estefania Giner recording 13 points and nine rebounds.