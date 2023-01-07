Six Oregon Tech players scored in double-figures, fueling a dominant second-half performance, as the Hustlin’ Owls ran away with a 104-61 victory over Bushnell University on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.
Keegan Shivers scored 25 points to led OIT (7-8 overall, 4-5 Cascade Collegiate Conference), as the Owls converted 65% of their field-goal attempts – the No. 8 mark in program history – while holding the Beacons 25 points under their season scoring average.
“That was a tremendous performance tonight to beat a quality conference opponent,” OIT head coach Justin Parnell said. “Keegan was unbelievable – his energy, his passion and his leadership – we really need that out of him.”
Shivers got the Owls going early, scoring 10 of the first 15 points, as Tech led 15-12 seven minutes into the contest. The Beacons (6-9, 4-5) were within 34-31 on a pair of Spencer Hoffman free throws late in the half, but baskets from Kody Bauman and Shivers, followed by a Kam Osborn 3-pointer, helped the hosts build a 49-39 lead at the half.
Following the break, it was all OIT – outscoring the guests 55-22. An Osborn 3-pointer and three consecutive Kaison Faust baskets started the surge, with Joey Potts adding six points in an 11-0 run that extended the lead to 73-46 – putting the game out of reach.
Tech finished 35 of 54 from the field and made 30 of 37 free-throw attempts – the 24th time the Hustlin’ Owls have made 30 free throws in a game. OIT had a commanding 42-18 rebound margin, allowing just five second half rebounds.
Shivers was 11-of-15 from the field, adding seven rebounds in the victory. Bauman scored 16 points, Potts had 15, Osborn tallied 13 points, with Faust recording a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds in his first start of the year.
“What a great night for Kaison Faust,” Parnell said. “He is the toughest guy on the floor, the toughest guy in the conference. We put him in the starting lineup tonight and he was outstanding.”
Stevie Schlabach scored 17 in the loss for the Beacons.
The Owls hit the road next weekend for games at Lewis-Clark State and Walla Walla – contests Parnell is excited for.
“The key is can we bottle this up and do it again next weekend at Lewis-Clark State,” he said.
Corban 73, OIT 67: Oregon Tech trimmed a 17-point deficit to a one-possession game inside the final four minutes, but a late Taylor Anderson 3-pointer helped Corban outlast the Hustlin’ Owls on Friday night.
The Warriors (11-3, 7-1 CCC) won their fifth straight, scoring 22 points off of 17 OIT turnovers – withstanding a rough second half in which the visitors made just 32% of their field-goal attempts.
OIT took its largest lead at 17-12 after a Blake Jensen putback, but Corban used a 25-3 run over an eight-minute stretch, capped by a Masie Mohammadi layup, to grab a 37-20 edge with just under four minutes left in the half.
Tech cut the margin to 40-28 at the break and used back-to-back 3-pointers from Kam Osborn to trim the deficit to 45-38. Seven consecutive points from Keegan Shivers got the margin to 52-47 and a pair of Jamison Guerra free throws got the Owls within 64-62 with three minutes to play. Unfortunately for the hosts, Mateo Escheik hit a fall-away jumper and following a defensive stop, Anderson drained a head-of-the-key 3 to complete the win.
“We did a nice job is battling back to cut the deficit to two,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “We needed one stop and forced an incredibly tough shot, but we didn’t make any attempt to screen out and they got the rebound and hit a 3. That’s been our Achilles heel, we play so hard to get ourselves in back in games, but the lack of focus in key spots is what’s hurting us.”
Osborn scored a season-high 18 points in the loss, Guerra scored 14 points, including 9-of-9 shooting from the free-throw line, with Shivers scoring 12 points with five rebounds and five assists. Kaison Faust scored six points with 11 rebounds off the bench, Blake Jensen added nine points, with Kody Bauman scoring four points, chipping in a game-high 12 rebounds and two blocks. Tech had a 45-30 edge on the glass, including 11 offensive rebounds.
Mohammadi and Escheik led the Warriors with 16 points apiece and Anderson scored 12, as Corban made 23-of-35 free throws in the win.
WOMEN
OIT 71, Bushnell 64: Olivia Sprague scored 20 points and the host Lady Owls forced 28 turnovers to earn sixth straight victory.
The Lady Owls (11-4, 7-2 CCC) moved into sole possession of fourth place in the standings, jumping out to a 33-14 lead and held off a fourth-quarter rally from the visitors.
“What a tremendous win,” OIT coach Paul Poetsch said. “I thought we showed a lot of toughness as a team and continue to get better each and every night.”
Consecutive 3-pointers from Kennedy Tull and Kayley Elliott gave Tech a 19-7 lead, a trey and jumper from Sprague pushed the margin to 28-14, with Melissa Lee capping the 22-7 run with a 3-pointer, extending the lead to 19.
The Beacons (9-5, 6-3) cut the deficit to 37-25 on an Aly Mirabile layup, but Maddyson Tull capped a quick OIT run with a transition layup, giving the hosts a 49-30 lead midway through the third quarter.
BU turned up the defensive pressure, forcing 16 turnovers after the break, with Bella Pedrojetti and Haley Hanson making 3-pointers in a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that pulled the Eugene squad within 57-51.
Tech answered with back-to-back baskets from Sprague and Gabbie Gascon and the Lady Owls made 5 of 6 free throws in the waning moments to complete the victory.
Sprague finished with four rebounds and four steals, with Maddyson Tull posting a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Gascon scored a career-high 11 points with four assists, Lee logged eight points, nine rebounds and five steals, with Kennedy Tull scoring 11. The Owls had a 45-35 edge on the glass and connected on 20 of 21 free-throw chances.
Aspen Slifka led the Beacons with 22 points and seven rebounds, Libby Mathis had 16 points, with Pedrojetti scoring 10. BU made 9-of-31 3-point attempts.
“A big key was our amazing fans this weekend,” Poetsch said. “The support we have at home is key to our success.”
The Lady Owls close out the first half of the conference schedule next weekend with road dates at Lewis-Clark State and Walla Walla.
OIT 66, Corban 53: Olivia Sprague led three Oregon Tech players in double-figures with 18 points, as the Lady Owls won at home Friday night.
OIT never trailed.
“It was great to be back home,” OIT point guard Gabbie Gascon said. “We love playing in front of our fans. It was a total team effort.”
The Owls scored the first seven points – as Alexis Elquist made a 3-pointer, Maddison Tull banked home a layup and Melissa Lee hit a 15-foot baseline jumper. Sprague extended the lead to 15-7 at the end of the period with a transition basket.
The Warriors (8-6, 5-3) cut the deficit to 17-15 on a Maddie Godwin 3-pointer, but Lee scored four straight points and both Sprague and Elquist hit runners, pushing the OIT edge to 25-15.
Corban scored the first four points of the second half, pulling within 31-27 – but Tech answered with a 9-2 run and led by as many as 15 – handing the Warriors their worst loss of the season.
Sprague had five assists and four rebounds for the Owls, Tull posted 13 points, Lee scoring 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, with Elquist scoring eight points. OIT forced 18 turnovers, leading to 22 points.
Holly Golenor led the Warriors with 18 points and 11 rebounds, with Godwin scoring 16. Corban had a 40-39 edge on the glass, but converted just 5-of-25 3-point attempts.