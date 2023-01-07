Six Oregon Tech players scored in double-figures, fueling a dominant second-half performance, as the Hustlin’ Owls ran away with a 104-61 victory over Bushnell University on Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.

Keegan Shivers scored 25 points to led OIT (7-8 overall, 4-5 Cascade Collegiate Conference), as the Owls converted 65% of their field-goal attempts – the No. 8 mark in program history – while holding the Beacons 25 points under their season scoring average.


