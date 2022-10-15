Joel Witts, OIT men's soccer goalkeeper

Joel Witts, OIT men's soccer goalkeeper

 OIT athletics

Oregon Tech made a Cade O’Neill goal in the third minute stand up, as the Owls ran their win streak to six with a 1-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer victory over visiting Eastern Oregon on Saturday.

The Owls (9-1-2, 8-1 CCC) used a commanding 18-5 edge in total shots, with goalkeeper Joel Witts making three saves to record his 13th career shutout – establishing a school record.

Tags

Recommended for you