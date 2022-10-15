Oregon Tech made a Cade O’Neill goal in the third minute stand up, as the Owls ran their win streak to six with a 1-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer victory over visiting Eastern Oregon on Saturday.
The Owls (9-1-2, 8-1 CCC) used a commanding 18-5 edge in total shots, with goalkeeper Joel Witts making three saves to record his 13th career shutout – establishing a school record.
“This is a tough weekend with two teams that will battle for 90 minutes and not give in,” Owls coach Sean McManamon said. “The boys accepted that challenge and rose above it, recording six hard-earned points. These were massive team results as we move forward, knowing we have more in us and are ready for more.”
O’Neill scored his 10th goal of the season off OIT’s first set piece. Following a foul near the sideline, Andrew Pasang played a free kick into the middle of the box, with Cooper Hunt touching a pass to O’Neill who volleyed the ball into the right corner of the net.
Tech continued the pressure, but Mountaineers (6-7-1, 3-6) goalie Dalton Mauzay was up to the task – making a diving save on a Rosendo Juarez-Flores 20-yard drive in the seventh minute and stuffing a one-on-one attempt from Pasang midway through the half.
EOU was limited to one shot after the break, with Witts making a stop of an Edgar Perez 20-yarder in the 54th minute. The Mounties earned a corner kick in the 79th minute, but the Owls were able to clear the service.
OIT returns to action next weekend with two matches in the Willamette Valley, including a Friday encounter at Corban with second-place in the CCC standings on the line.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
OIT 0, Eastern Oregon 0: Backup goalkeeper Halle Adair made five saves as the host Lady Owls played the No. 25 Mountaineers to a scoreless draw.
It marked the fourth scoreless draw of the season for OIT (4-3-4, 3-2-3 CCC), with Adair picking up her first career clean sheet.
“What a strong performance today, it felt exactly how I expected the game to go – a slugfest from two teams needing points,” OIT coach Tom Eichelkraut said. “We really dug deep in key situations. Logan Kashima cleared a ball off the end line in the final moments and Halle came up big multiple times against dangerous set pieces. We were locked in from start to finish.”
The Mountaineers (8-3-3, 5-2-2) had a chance to take the lead inside the final 10 minutes, but Kashima stepped up at the back post and cleared the Brooke Snyder shot off the goal line. Tech had their chance inside the final five minutes – earning three consecutive corner kicks, with a Kiah Wetzell header off a Brianna Lewis service missing just high.
OIT dominated the opening minutes of the match – getting four quality shot attempts, including a Sylvia Sloss 25-yard rocket that grazed the crossbar. Eastern found their shape and pushed forward, with Brooke Ford nearly giving the visitors the lead in the 12th minute, missing a one-on-one chance left of the goal.
In the second half, EOU had three corner kicks and two free kicks in the offensive zone – but Adair was strong, preserving the shutout.
The Mounties held a 16-9 edge in total shots, while OIT had a 5-4 edge in corners.
The Owls hit the road next weekend for matches at Corban and Bushnell.
VOLLEYBALL
OIT 3, Northwest 0: The Lady Owls completed a season sweep of Northwest University, parlaying a strong defensive performance and nine service aces into a 25-19, 25-13, 25-21 victory at Danny Miles Court.
The win ended a two-match losing streak for the Lady Owls (11-10, 8-7 CCC) – as Tech forced 25 hitting errors and recorded eight team blocks.
Ashley Ripplinger recorded 11 kills and five blocks, Nicole Reyes had 11 kills and 10 digs, with Aubrey Kievit adding match-highs with 16 digs and four aces.
Kievit had a pair of aces in a 4-0 run late in Set 1, helping the Owls break open a 20-18 score. Ripplinger was key in a 16-4 run in Set 2 that erased a 6-3 Eagles lead, recording four kills and adding a combo-block.
Tech jumped to a 10-4 lead in Set 3, but the Eagles (12-12, 8-8) forced four hitting errors to pull even at 13-13. Leading 22-21, OIT closed the match with three quick points – taking advantage of a service error, a Ripplinger-Paige Tevelde combo block and a Kaylin Talonen kill to complete the victory.
Talonen had seven kills in the win and Tevelde added 30 assists. Delaney Sparks paced the Eagles with eight kills and four blocks.
OIT limited NU, the top serving team in the conference to three aces.
The Owls close out a three-match homestand Tuesday, hosting rival Southern Oregon at 6 p.m. in the annual Pink-Out match.
OIT rebounded from a 3-0 loss to Evergreen State on Friday night by scores of 25-14, 25-23, 25-11.
Ripplinger had 11 kills and Kievit had 11 digs for OIT.
WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
Lewis & Clark Invitational: Quality races from the three Oregon Tech finishers highlighted the final regular-season race for the Lady Owls in Estacada.
Competing in a field of 31 teams and nearly 300 runners, the OIT runners each recorded quality times over the 6,000-meter distance.
“Our ladies ran well, we got out aggressively and held on for another good day,” OIT coach Mike Anderson said. “Individually, we got big progress today from Kira Morrow.”
For the fourth-straight race, Morrow was the Owls top finisher, placing 57th overall in a time of 23:17 – nearly two minutes faster than her top 6-kilometer time of the season.
Hannah Mason placed 84th (23:56) – nearly three and a half minutes faster than her time at the Jessup Invitational, with McKenzie Morgan in 107th (24:46) – four minutes faster than her previous best.
The Lady Owls will have three weeks to prepare for the Cascade Conference Championships, set for Nov. 4, in Talent.
MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY
Lewis & Clark Invitational: Oregon Tech closed out the regular-season with an 11th-place finish in a 31-team field at McIver State Park.
The Owls finished as the fourth CCC team in the field – behind second-place Eastern Oregon, fourth-place Southern Oregon and sixth-place College of Idaho.
“Solid day overall,” Anderson said. “Not great, but we got what we needed out of the meet. We were not at our best physically, but the guys raced with great effort and got the job done. Tychon Preston had a really good day, running as fast as he did at the Willamette Invite on a much slower course.”
Both Nick McMillen and Jonas Hartline earned top-50 finishes in the 378-runner field – as McMillen placed 36th with an 8,000-meter time of 25:27, with Hartline finishing 47th (25:38).
Preston closed his margin with the two front-runners, placing 73rd (26:03), with Joseph Wilkinson (26:59) and Toby Ruston (27:24) rounding out the OIT scoring competitors.
Tech will have three weeks to prepare for the CCC Championships, set for Nov. 4, in Talent.