Cade O’Neill scored two goals in the opening 10 minutes, but Oregon Tech was unable to hold the lead, as rival Southern Oregon rallied for a 3-2 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory Friday afternoon at the OIT Soccer Field.
Kaden Barker scored the winner for the Raiders (4-4, 1-2 CCC) in the 73rd minute, blasting a 35-yard shot against the run of play – as Tech played the final 23 minutes down a man.
The Owls (3-1-2, 2-1) saw their 19-match unbeaten streak snapped.
Tech started with a flurry – as O’Neill blasted a loose ball off a scrum just 72 seconds into the game to give the hosts a lead. The lead doubled in the 10th minute, as Andrew Pasang played a pretty cross to O’Neill, who volleyed a 10-yard dart into the net.
The Raiders controlled the majority of the final 80 minutes. Adrian Villegas punched home a rebound in the 33rd minute to get SOU within a goal and three minutes later, Alan Gaytan drove an 18-yard shot off the crossbar and in to even the score.
Playing down a man, the Owls had a chance to tie the score in the 82nd minute – but a Dylan Nakagawa 19-yard free kick missed just high.
SOU held a 10-8 edge in shots, with the two sides combining for 37 fouls and eight cards in the physical contest.
The Owls return to action next Friday, hosting Rocky Mountain at 2:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Southern Oregon 0, OIT 0: Sydni Nakamura made three saves over the final 10 minutes, as Oregon Tech played Southern Oregon to a 0-0 draw at the OIT Soccer Field.
Both teams controlled the pitch for a half, as the Lady Owls (2-1-3, 1-0-2 CCC) took four of the five shots in the first half – including a Jissel Valencia-Mendez chance in the 13th minute that went just wide and a pair of quality chances from Sylvia Sloss.
The tables turned in the second half, as the Raiders (2-4-2, 1-1-1) had seven of the eight shot attempts – including four on frame.
Nakamura came up big – stopping a Sophia Connell chance in the 80th minute, a Tatum Curtis header in the 82nd minute and a Curtis header off a corner in the final minute – recording her third shutout of the year.
“Unfortunately, we didn’t play today like we have in training,” Lady Owls coach Tom Eichelkraut said. “You have to bring your best on game day in the Cascade Conference. Defensively, we were amazing from the top-down – all 11 defended well. We have to be better in the attack and find fluidity and consistency.”
Both teams recorded two corner kicks on the afternoon, with Nakamura finishing with four saves and the Raiders Jessie Selby adding two.
OIT returns to action next Friday, hosting Rocky Mountain at noon.