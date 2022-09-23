Cade O'Neill, OIT men's soccer

Cade O’Neill scored two goals in the opening 10 minutes, but Oregon Tech was unable to hold the lead, as rival Southern Oregon rallied for a 3-2 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory Friday afternoon at the OIT Soccer Field.

Kaden Barker scored the winner for the Raiders (4-4, 1-2 CCC) in the 73rd minute, blasting a 35-yard shot against the run of play – as Tech played the final 23 minutes down a man.

