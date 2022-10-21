Cade O'Neill, OIT men's soccer

 OIT athletics

Cade O’Neill became the Oregon Tech single-season goals scored leader with a second-half strike, but host Corban answered with the equalizer inside the final minute of a 1-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference draw Friday in Salem.

The Owls (9-1-3, 8-1-1 CCC) had their six-match win streak snapped – remaining deadlocked with No. 24-ranked Corban for second-place in the standings with three matches left.

