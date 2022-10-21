Cade O’Neill became the Oregon Tech single-season goals scored leader with a second-half strike, but host Corban answered with the equalizer inside the final minute of a 1-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference draw Friday in Salem.
The Owls (9-1-3, 8-1-1 CCC) had their six-match win streak snapped – remaining deadlocked with No. 24-ranked Corban for second-place in the standings with three matches left.
Following a scoreless opening half, Tech took the lead in the 57th minute – as John Sarna played a ball into the middle of the box – with O’Neill converting his 11th goal of 2022, surpassing the previous school record of 10 set last year by Jake Mitchell.
OIT withstood multiple chances by the Warriors (14-1-1, 9-1-1), as Joel Witts made five saves. The hosts, broke through in the 90th minute, as off a scrum following a corner kick, Andres Labate touched home the tying goal.
Corban finished with a 13-12 edge in total shots and a 6-3 lead in corner kicks.
Tech closes out the road portion of its schedule Saturday at Bushnell.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Corban 2, OIT 0: The host Warriors scored a pair of second-half goals to beat the Lady Owls.
OIT (4-4-4, 3-3-3 CCC) got a career-best six saves from goalkeeper Halle Adair, but a counter-attack goal and a penalty kick for the hosts proved to be the difference.
Against the run of play midway through the second half, Jamine Biava played a cross from the left to the back post, with Sabrina Eiley slotting home the eventual winner. In the 80th minute, a foul on a 50-50 ball in the box gave the Warriors (10-2-3, 6-1-3) an attempt from the spot, with Biava driving a shot into the bottom right corner for the 2-0 lead.
OIT had three quality chances in the second half – a header from Kiah Wetzell that missed high off a corner kick and two Maddie Miller 25-yard drives that just missed high.
Corban held a 12-8 edge in total shots, with Tech recording three of the five corner kicks.
OIT returns to action with a 12:30 p.m. matchup Saturday at Bushnell.