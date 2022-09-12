OIT's Andrew Pasang

 OIT athletics

Andrew Pasang converted a penalty kick with 20 seconds remaining, helping Oregon Tech salvage a 1-1 draw with visiting Menlo College in the final non-conference match of the preseason.

The Hustlin’ Owls (1-0-2) extended their unbeaten streak to 17 matches and ended a three-match losing streak to the Oaks.

