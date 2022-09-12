Andrew Pasang converted a penalty kick with 20 seconds remaining, helping Oregon Tech salvage a 1-1 draw with visiting Menlo College in the final non-conference match of the preseason.
The Hustlin’ Owls (1-0-2) extended their unbeaten streak to 17 matches and ended a three-match losing streak to the Oaks.
“Thankful that Andrew is clinical in those moments, it’s a lot riding on a player in the last 20 seconds of a match to go convert from 12 yards away,” Owls coach Sean McManamon said. “Props to him and props to the rest of the boys for earning that point but we know we want more and know we have more in us heading into conference play.”
Trailing 1-0 at the break, OIT had multiple chances to notch the equalizer, but Oaks (3-2-1) goalkeeper Jo Krumsvik was a wall – turning away a Cade O’Neill header in the 65th minute and a Brock Rideout shot in the 75th.
In the waning moments, DeShone Myles played a long ball into the area that eluded Krumsvik. Pasang hit a one-timer that was stopped by the hand of defender Ian Brusewitz inside the 6-yard-box – drawing Brusewitz a red card for an intentional hand ball and the Owls the chance from the spot. Pasang converted with a low liner to the right corner of the net to secure the tie.
Both teams hit posts in the first half – as a 25-yard rocket from Calle Helmertz in the second minute clanged off the crossbar, while Pasang had a 15-yard chance in the 13th minute find the post.
Menlo converted a set piece in the 45th minute to take a lead to the break, as an Axel Valle corner to the back post found the head of Basil Merk, who punched the ball into the right corner of the net.
“We made some tactical substitutions as a group and asked the boys to push forward a bit more,” McManamon said. “We made the switches at halftime we needed to. We squeezed the game and I feel we were more dangerous from that. We are unlucky to just score one goal, but that is football – sometimes the ball doesn’t go your way.”
OIT had a 15-11 edge in shots – including a 13-5 edge in the final 45 minutes. Krumsvik had six saves for the Oaks, while Owls goalie Joel Witts had two stops – including a point-blank save on a Bernardo Silva chance early in the second half.
Tech will hit the road later this week to open Cascade Conference play – meeting Evergreen on Friday and Northwest on Saturday.