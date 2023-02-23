Olivia Sprague scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in a late run, as host Oregon Tech rallied for a 67-62 victory over Bushnell University in the quarterfinals of the Cascade Conference Championships on Wednesday night at Danny Miles Court.

OIT (21-8 overall) closed with a 23-10 run to avenge a postseason loss to BU from a season ago and improved to 13-1 all-time in home quarterfinal games.


