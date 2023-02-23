Olivia Sprague scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in a late run, as host Oregon Tech rallied for a 67-62 victory over Bushnell University in the quarterfinals of the Cascade Conference Championships on Wednesday night at Danny Miles Court.
OIT (21-8 overall) closed with a 23-10 run to avenge a postseason loss to BU from a season ago and improved to 13-1 all-time in home quarterfinal games.
The Owls are next scheduled to meet No. 12-ranked and top-seeded Eastern Oregon at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in La Grande, with a berth in the CCC title game on the line.
“This team has the biggest heart,” OIT coach Paul Poetsch said. “What an unbelievable fourth quarter — we’ve talked about it all year that we are going to wear an opponent down and in the fourth quarter it will be our ball game — and that is exactly what we did.”
The Beacons (17-11) built a 52-44 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Tech answered with 10 straight points. Sprague started the rally with a 3-pointer, Melissa Lee scored on a fast break, while consecutive putbacks from Maddyson Tull and Alexis Elquist gave the hosts their first lead since early in the contest.
Kalina Rojas responded for the Beacons with back-to-back layups and Aly Mirabile scored on a tough driving basket, regaining the lead at 58-54. OIT rode a loud home crowd to a 9-2 run, as Sprague made a 3-pointer and two free throws, Elli Kent converted a pair of foul shots, with Kaitlyn Wright scoring in the paint, giving the Owls a 63-60 lead.
The Tech defense did the rest, forcing turnovers on consecutive possessions inside the final 40 seconds to clinch the win.
“Melissa Lee and Maddy Tull willed us to win this game — they refused to lose,” Poetsch said. “Olivia had a great game. Those three have carried us all season — for us to get 21 wins in a shorter season — in truly unbelievable.”
Tull scored 14 points with seven rebounds — she needs two rebounds Saturday to become the sixth member of the 1,000-point, 500-rebound club.
Lee had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three steals — becoming the eighth member of the 600-rebound club. Elquist had 10 points and eight rebounds, with Kayley Elliott scoring eight points of the bench.
Rojas led the Beacons with 14 points and six rebounds, with Kaylen Kamelamela scoring 10.
STATE BASKETBALL
The Bonanza and Lost River boys both advanced to the second round of the Class 1A tournament with victories Wednesday.
The 14th-seeded Antlers (16-8 overall) shut down visiting Imbler 44-29 as Allen Hill scored a game-high 19 points. W.D. Kness tallied 13 points and Victor Gonzalez added 10. Bonanza outscored the 19th-seeded Panthers 23-11 in the second half to pull away.
The No. 12 Raiders (23-3) defeated No. 21 Prairie City 57-52.
Bonanza is scheduled to travel to third-seeded Open Door Christian Academy (21-3) for a game at 2:30 p.m. aturday in Troutdale, with Lost River set to head to fifth-seeded North Douglas (21-5) for a contest at 4 p.m. Saturday in Drain.
STATE WRESTLING
Klamath Basin wrestlers figure to have a long day on the mat Friday.
Due to inclement weather in the Portland area, the start of the Class 4A, 3A, 2A/1A championships were delayed Thursday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The 4A, 3A, 2A/1A championships have been condensed into a one-day event, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday. The championship matches will be conducted that night.
The Class 6A and 5A tournaments have been pushed back to Saturday-Sunday.