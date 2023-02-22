Preston Chandler banked home a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 Eastern Oregon run in overtime, as the Mountaineers outlasted Oregon Tech 82-76 in the quarterfinals of the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships on Tuesday night in La Grande.
EOU (20-9) will meet Southern Oregon in the CCC semifinals, while the Hustlin’ Owls saw their season come to a close.
Tech (14-15) used a 6-0 run late in the second half to erase a 64-58 Eastern lead, but the Mounties regained the lead at 67-64 on an Adam Orr 3-pointer with 27 seconds left. The Owls turned to Keegan Shivers, who made a contested 3-pointer with seven seconds on the clock to force the extra session.
The Owls took a 70-69 lead in overtime on a Blake Jensen free throw with two minutes to play, but Chandler beat the shot clock with his trey and Malachi Afework followed with a 3-pointer of his own to complete the EOU rally.
Jamison Guerra and Joey Potts each scored 19 points in the loss for the Owls — with Guerra adding nine rebounds and Potts recording four blocks. Shivers had 17 points and 11 rebounds, with Jensen adding 10 points and eight boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALLNo. 20-seed Bonanza advanced to the second round of the Oregon School Activities Asssociation’s Class 1A playoffs with a 53-44 victory against No. 13 Southwest Christian on Tuesday night in Beaverton.
The Antlers (16-8 overall) are next scheduled to face fourth-seeded Nixyaawii (21-5) at 2 p.m. Friday in Pendleton.
No. 21 North Lake/Paisley (11-8) had its season end Tuesday with a 24-22 loss at No. 12 Powder Valley.