Seniors Brock Rideout and Cade O'Neill led six Oregon Tech players on the All-Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer team, announced Monday by the league office.
Rideout and O'Neill were named first-team selections in balloting of the 14 CCC coaches. Both Andrew Pasang and Joel Witts were named to the second-team, while DeShone Myles and Ryan Pearson were honorable-mention picks.
Rideout earned an All-CCC distinction for a third time, as he was a first-team pick in 2021 and a second-team selection in 2020. He posted four goals and a team-high seven assists in 2022 and ranks as OIT's all-time leading scorer with 53 career points.
O'Neill had a banner season, leading the squad and ranking No. 4 in the CCC with 12 goals - a single-season OIT record.
Pasang ranked second on the team with both nine goals and six assists and was one of the top playmakers in the CCC, while Witts, a 2021 first-team pick, was among the top goalkeepers in the conference with a 0.90 goals-against average.
Both Myles and Pearson earned the honor for the first time - both playing key defensive roles for an OIT team that finished the regular-season 11-1-4.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Maddie Miller earned her third All-Cascade Conference accolade of her career, headlining four Oregon Tech players named to the All-CCC team.
Miller earned first-team honors in 2022 after leading OIT in scoring during the regular season, posting eight goals with one assist. The senior previously earned first-team honors in 2020 and was an honorable-mention pick in 2021.
Sophomore Karly White was selected as a second-team pick after anchoring the Lady Owls defense while adding three assists.
Two Lady Owls were honorable-mention selections - senior Sylvia Sloss and junior Kiah Wetzell. Sloss had two goals and a team-high five assists, with Wetzell earning the award for a second-straight season - ranking second on the team with four goals.