Cade O'Neill, OIT men's soccer

Cade O’Neill, OIT men’s soccer

 OIT athletics

Seniors Brock Rideout and Cade O'Neill led six Oregon Tech players on the All-Cascade Collegiate Conference men's soccer team, announced Monday by the league office.

Rideout and O'Neill were named first-team selections in balloting of the 14 CCC coaches. Both Andrew Pasang and Joel Witts were named to the second-team, while DeShone Myles and Ryan Pearson were honorable-mention picks.


Tags

Recommended for you