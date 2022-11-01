Defending Cascade Collegiate Conference softball champion Oregon Tech was picked as the favorite in the 2023 CCC preseason coaches’ poll, announced Tuesday by the league office.
The Lady Owls are coming off a record-setting 50-13 season, winning the CCC regular season and tournament titles, claiming the Klamath Falls Opening Round Bracket crown and finishing seventh at the NAIA Softball World Series.
Tech received six of the 11 first-place votes and earned 94 voter points from the league coaches. OIT returns six position player starters and three of its four pitchers from a season ago.
Southern Oregon (88), College of Idaho (87) and Eastern Oregon (77) took the Nos. 2-4 spots in the poll — all teams that advanced to the championship game of their respective NAIA Opening Round tournaments.
OIT will open the season the first week of February with six games in three days in Arizona.
BASEBALL
Oregon Tech was a unanimous fourth-place selection in the CCC preseason baseball poll, released by the conference information office.
The Hustlin Owls, coming off their first 30-win season since 2009, received 28 votes from the seven CCC coaches. Defending champ and national runner-up Lewis-Clark State (49) took all seven first-place votes, with British Columbia (42) earning the second-place nod and College of Idaho (35) taking all of the third-place picks.
Corban (20), Bushnell (15) and Eastern Oregon (9) rounded out the poll.
OIT will open the season with 20 games on the road, beginning the first weekend in February at William Jessup — followed by trips to Westmont, Saint Martin’s, Corban and British Columbia. The home opener is set for March 11 vs. Bushnell.
CONFERENCE HONORS
OIT’s Nicole Reyes and Erik Fraser were selected as CCC Player of the Week in their respective sports.
Reyes, an outside hitter from Fairfield, Calif., had a combined 41 kills and a .306 hitting percentage in the Lady Owls’ two volleyball matches. She recorded a season-high 23 kills in Friday’s four-set loss to No. 1-ranked Eastern Oregon, before powering down 18 kills in a three-set victory over College of Idaho.
Fraser, a guard from Portland, recorded a career-high 25 points in the Hustlin’ Owls home win over No. 6-ranked William Jessup. He connected on 8-of-11 field-goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, in the home victory.