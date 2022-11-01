Greg Stewart takes trophy

Oregon Tech coach Greg Stewart accepts the trophy after his Owls defeated William Jessup 5-1 to win the four-team, opening-round NAIA softball tournament bracket this spring.

 Peter Sherwood/OIT athletics

Defending Cascade Collegiate Conference softball champion Oregon Tech was picked as the favorite in the 2023 CCC preseason coaches’ poll, announced Tuesday by the league office.

The Lady Owls are coming off a record-setting 50-13 season, winning the CCC regular season and tournament titles, claiming the Klamath Falls Opening Round Bracket crown and finishing seventh at the NAIA Softball World Series.


