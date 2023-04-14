Oregon Tech baseball coach Jacob Garsez

 OIT athletics

For the second straight season, the Oregon Tech baseball team will be hosting its First Pitch Dinner, an annual fundraising event prior to the Owls’ final home conference series against British Columbia.

The special event is set for Friday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the Crater Lake Complex (upstairs in the OIT College Union building).


