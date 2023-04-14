For the second straight season, the Oregon Tech baseball team will be hosting its First Pitch Dinner, an annual fundraising event prior to the Owls’ final home conference series against British Columbia.
The special event is set for Friday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m. in the Crater Lake Complex (upstairs in the OIT College Union building).
“Those that support our program play a significant role in helping provide a quality student athlete experience for our team and we sincerely appreciate it,” OIT coach coach Jacob Garsez. “The dinner also provides an opportunity to celebrate the hard work our players have put in and give those that support us an inside look at our team. It will be a special event for Owl baseball.”
For tickets, which are $50, contact Garsez at jacob.garsez@oit.edu to reserve a spot (make checks payable to the Oregon Tech Baseball Foundation).
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greet, followed by dinner at 6 p.m. (tri-tip steak, vegetarian lasagna, asparagus, potatoes, rolls, salad, and cake).
The team will be introduced at 6:30 p.m., followed by a speech by Garsez and then a raffle at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Due to forecasted snow in Great Falls, Mont., the four-game Oregon Tech-Providence weekend series has been shifted to Sunday and Monday at Grizzly Softball Field at the University of Montana in Missoula.
A total of 3 to 6 inches of snow was expected in the Electric City, with both OIT and UP coaches deciding to move the contest to the turf field at the Division I school.
Doubleheaders are now set for 2 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.
No. 1-ranked OIT heads into the series winners of 22 games in a row.