OIT Owls logo
Courtesy of OIT

Oregon Tech was one of four Cascade Collegiate Conference schools to post 50 or more student-athletes to the spring sports Academic All-Conference Team, announced Thursday by the league office.

OIT had 52 student-athletes honored as Academic All-CCC selections, joining Eastern Oregon, Corban and College of Idaho in the exclusive club — part of a group of 487 student-athletes to earn the distinction.


Tags