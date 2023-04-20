Oregon Tech was one of four Cascade Collegiate Conference schools to post 50 or more student-athletes to the spring sports Academic All-Conference Team, announced Thursday by the league office.
OIT had 52 student-athletes honored as Academic All-CCC selections, joining Eastern Oregon, Corban and College of Idaho in the exclusive club — part of a group of 487 student-athletes to earn the distinction.
To earn the award, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing, complete at least one full term at their respective institution and maintain a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average.
OIT’s honorees are:
Baseball (15) — Patrick Arman, Lalo Barraza, Braeden Bellum, Jaden Domingsel, Cody Dubray, James Graser, Cruz Hamilton, Chase Hedani, Tyler Horner, Brodie Marino, Ian Peters, Ryan Poling, Kage Southern, Ka’ala Tam, Griffin Thissell.
This summer, the Oregon Tech basketball programs will be hosting four Skills Camps for kids in the Klamath Basin to improve their game on the basketball court.
The focus of each of the camps (June 19-22, July 10-13, July 17-20, July 24-27) is to build sound fundamentals and a new skill set. Campers will be divided into groups with players of similar age and skill level — with each drill demonstrated and taught by current Oregon Tech coaches and players.
This year, an Overtime Skills Camp will be available for an hour immediately after the afternoon session — in which coach Mitchell Fink will put motivated campers to the test with the same player development drills that Hustlin’ Owls and Lady Owls train with during the season.
Children ages 5-8 will train during the morning session (9-11 a.m.), with those ages 9-15 training in the afternoon (12-2:30 p.m.). The Overtime Skills Camp will follow from 3-4 p.m.
The cost is $120 for the morning session (ages 5-8); $135 for the afternoon session (ages 9-15) and $40 for the Overtime Skills Work (ages 9-15). Fees must be paid in full during check-in the first day of camp.
There will be a maximum of 100 players in both the morning and afternoon sessions, with space for 30 in the Overtime Skills Work.
All campers will receive a T-shirt that will get them free admission into all Oregon Tech basketball games next season.