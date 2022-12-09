OIT's Brock Rideout

Brock Rideout

 OIT athletics

Oregon Tech senior Brock Rideout was named a member of the NAIA men’s soccer All-America team, announced Thursday by the national office.

Rideout, a defender from Las Vegas, earned honorable mention honors after a banner 2022 campaign. He becomes the third OIT player to be named an honorable mention NAIA All-American in program history.


