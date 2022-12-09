Oregon Tech senior Brock Rideout was named a member of the NAIA men’s soccer All-America team, announced Thursday by the national office.
Rideout, a defender from Las Vegas, earned honorable mention honors after a banner 2022 campaign. He becomes the third OIT player to be named an honorable mention NAIA All-American in program history.
The four-year starter played in 19 games during the season, scoring four goals and tying the school record with eight assists – while anchoring the Owls defense from this outside back position.
Rideout finished his OIT career with 19 goals and 16 assists – ranking among the all-time leaders in goals, assists, points scored, games played and shot attempts.
The Owls finished the season with a 13-3-4 overall record and advanced to their second-straight NAIA Tournament.
BASKETBALL
Owls host rival SOU: The Oregon Tech men’s and women’s basketball teams are scheduled to play host to rival Southern Oregon in a Cascade Collegiate Conference doubleheader Saturday.
The Lady Owls (5-3 overall, 1-1 CCC) will play host to the Raiders (5-2, 1-1) at 5:30 p.m. at Danny Miles Court, with the men’s game to follow.
The OIT men (3-5, 0-2) will be meeting their SOU counterparts for the 75th straight season. The Hustlin’ Owls have a 161-83 all-time lead in the series and have won the past 10 meetings against the Raiders (3-4, 0-2) in Klamath Falls.