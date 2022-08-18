Oregon Tech has announced the hiring of Mike Anderson as interim men’s and women’s cross country coach for the 2022 season.
Anderson joins the staff after 15 years as the top assistant at College of Idaho, helping the Yotes to a combined 19 Cascade Conference cross country and track championships. In 2021, he was honored as the USTFCCCA West Region Women’s Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year.
The native of Ilwaco, Wash., helped build C of I into one of the premier distance running programs in the Northwest – coaching four student-athletes to individual NAIA national titles and leading teams to eight top-five finishes at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships.
Anderson is a 2001 graduate of Eastern Oregon, earning NAIA Cross Country All-America honors in 2000. Post-collegiately, he placed third at the 2008 USATF Trail Marathon Championships.
A search for a permanent cross country and track head coach will begin later this year.
Volleyball
Owls open with two losses: Despite a school record from libero Aubrey Kievit and 20 kills from Nicole Reyes, Oregon Tech couldn’t hold off two-time defending NAIA national quarterfinalist Concordia (Neb.), dropping a four-set match at the Raider Invitational in Ashland.
OIT staved off five set points to win the opening set, but the Bulldogs scored the final four points of set 2 to even the match. The Nebraska squad posted their two best attack percentages of the match in the final two sets to earn the victory.
Kievit had 32 digs – the most by a Lady Owl in a four-set match in program history – and became the first player with multiple matches with 32-or-more digs.
Reyes recorded her fifth 20-or-more kill match and her 44th career double-double.
Later in the day, the Owls finished the opening day 0-2 after a 4-set loss to Park-Gilbert.
Kaylin Talonen had 16 kills and Molly Grace tied a career high with 11 kills in the loss for the Lady Owls.