Mike Anderson, Oregon Tech cross country coach

Mike Anderson, Oregon Tech cross country coach

 College of Idaho athletics

Oregon Tech has announced the hiring of Mike Anderson as interim men’s and women’s cross country coach for the 2022 season.

Anderson joins the staff after 15 years as the top assistant at College of Idaho, helping the Yotes to a combined 19 Cascade Conference cross country and track championships. In 2021, he was honored as the USTFCCCA West Region Women’s Track and Field Assistant Coach of the Year.

Tags

Recommended for you