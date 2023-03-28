For the second consecutive week, top-ranked Oregon Tech claimed both Cascade Collegiate Conference softball awards, announced by the league office.
Maggie Buckholz was a repeat winner of Player of the Week honors, while Kacie Schmidt earned her second Pitcher of the Week award.
Buckholz, a senior from Silverton, had a banner weekend in a four-game sweep at Northwest University, going 6-for-13 at the plate, with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs. The right fielder became the ninth OIT player with three-or-more multi-home run games in a career and moved to No. 4 on the current NAIA RBIs list with 39.
Schmidt, a junior from Beaverton, was dominant in the circle, limiting NU to just one run over two outings. The right-hander tossed 12 innings, walking just one batter and struck out 17 - including a career-high 12 in the Game 1 victory. She has won 11 consecutive decisions.
The Lady Owls return to action Wednesday, hosting No. 5-ranked Southern Oregon at Stilwell Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
BASEBALL
Oregon Tech right fielder Julien Jones was named the CCC's Baseball Player of the Week.
The junior, from Washougal, Wash., was instrumental in the Hustlin' Owls winning a key home series against College of Idaho. Jones was 5-for-14 at the plate, with two doubles, two triples and 11 RBIs. His eighth inning, three-run double in Game 4 gave OIT the lead in the series clinching 7-6 victory.
The Owls hit the road this weekend, traveling to Lewis-Clark State for a four-game series.
GOLF
Both Oregon Tech golf teams headed to California for their spring break, competing at The Master’s Invitational at Crystalaire Country Club in Llano, Calif.
A 2-over 74 has Xavier De La Rosa in a tie for fourth place after Day 1 to lead the OIT men, with Quincy Beyrouty carding a 10-over 82, sitting in a tie for 14th heading into the final round.
The Hustlin’ Owls shot a first-round 319, good enough for eighth place – part of a log jam with seven teams separated by 11 strokes.
De La Rosa shot an even-par 36 on the outward nine, including an eagle-birdie run on the fifth and sixth holes. The transfer was the lone OIT player in the 70s – as Issey Tanimura carded an 80, Tyler Vassar shot 82, Kellen Humphries recorded an 83 and Hunter Eberhardt ended with an 86.
The Lady Owls sit in fifth place after a Day 1 score of 343. Freshman Baylee Hodgman shot a back-nine 41 to finish the day at 14-over 86, with Maiya Baker a shot behind. Brittany Barrington (88) and Payton Canon (89) rounded out the OIT competitors.