Oregon Tech players swept the weekly Cascade Collegiate Conference softball awards, as Maggie Buckholz earned Player of the Week honors and Mckenzie Staub was named Pitcher of the Week.
Buckholz, a senior from Silverton, led a dominant Lady Owls offensive attack that outscored Warner Pacific 48-4 in a four-game series sweep. The right fielder was 7-for-12, including three doubles, a triple and a grand slam, recording 10 RBIs. She is riding a six-game hitting streak and leads the team with a .419 batting average and 28 RBIs.
Staub, a junior from Hillsboro, became the first OIT player in program history to throw two career perfect games — retiring all 15 WPU batters in the Game 4 victory. The right-hander earned two victories in the series, allowing no earned runs on three hits in 10 innings, striking out 10.
The Lady Owls put an eight-game win streak on the line this weekend, traveling to Kirkland, Wash., for a four-game series at Northwest University.
OWLS’ BASEBALL TEAM TO HOST YOUTH CAMP
The OIT Spring Break Youth Baseball Camp is scheduled for March 27-28 at Steen Sports Park.
The camp is open to players in grades 1-8 and the cost is $60 ($50 if five players from the same team register). Campers will need to bring a glove, bat and helmet.
Contact Owls coach Jacob Garsez at jacob.garsez@oit.edu to register and include the campers’ name, position, grade, shirt size and allergy concerns/emergency contact.