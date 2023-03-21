Oregon Tech players swept the weekly Cascade Collegiate Conference softball awards, as Maggie Buckholz earned Player of the Week honors and Mckenzie Staub was named Pitcher of the Week.

Buckholz, a senior from Silverton, led a dominant Lady Owls offensive attack that outscored Warner Pacific 48-4 in a four-game series sweep. The right fielder was 7-for-12, including three doubles, a triple and a grand slam, recording 10 RBIs. She is riding a six-game hitting streak and leads the team with a .419 batting average and 28 RBIs.


