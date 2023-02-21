Four Oregon Tech basketball players were honored as members of the NAIA Academic All-District 4 Team, selected by the College Sports Communicators.
Maddyson Tull and Olivia Sprague, along with Joey Potts and Keegan Shivers, will be on the upcoming ballot for the prestigious NAIA Academic All-America Team, to be released in March.
To earn the honor, the student-athlete must be at least a sophomore in academic standing, maintain a 3.50 or greater grade-point average and be a starter or key contributor on the team.
Tull, a senior from Gridley, Calif., is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds per game and leads the Cascade Collegiate Conference in field-goal percentage.
Sprague, a sophomore from Clatskanie, is averaging a team-best 17 points per game, while ranking among the top three in the CCC in assists and steals per game.
Potts, a senior from Petaluma, Calif., is averaging 12 points and five rebounds per game, while leading the CCC in blocked shots per game.
Shivers, a sophomore from Wilsonville, leads the men’s team, averaging 13 points per game, adding six rebounds a night.
SOFTBALL
Oregon Tech swept the weekly CCC awards, as Kacie Schmidt was named Pitcher of the Week and Lexi Klum was named Player of the Week, helping the Lady Owls to a perfect 4-0 weekend in California.
Schmidt, a junior from Beaverton, was dominant in the circle, picking up a pair of victories. The right-hander struck out 10 batters in five innings of two-hit ball in a win over Menlo and followed it with a two-hitter against Simpson, striking out a career-high 11.
Klum, a junior from Tigard, hit safely in all four games on the weekend, combining to go 7-for-15 with four RBIs. The center fielder combined for three doubles on Saturday, including two doubles in the win over Menlo. She is hitting .371 on the season with nine RBIs.
The Lady Owls open their home schedule this weekend, hosting Corban University at Stilwell Stadium on Friday and Saturday.