After successfully turning Oregon Tech into a championship contender in women’s soccer, coach Brandon Porter has made a switch and has been named head coach of the men’s side.
He also will be the director of soccer operations at OIT.
A nationwide search for a new women’s head coach is underway.
“I am honored to be taking on my new role at Oregon Tech, and to lead the men’s soccer program as their head coach,” Porter said.
“I am proud of the achievements of our women’s soccer team as their coach for the past five seasons, and I am confident the next head coach will continue that tradition and, hopefully, be able to take them to new heights of success.”
A two-time Cascade Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year with the OIT women, Porter saw the Hustlin’ Owls win their first league title this fall, and finish conference play without a loss.
Tech went 10-0-2 in the league, and had an overall record to 13-4-3, including several matches against ranked opponents. The Hustlin’ Owls also made their first national tournament appearance, but dropped a 2-1 decision at Marymount of California.
Those efforts allowed OIT to be ranked No. 24 among all NAIA women’s soccer programs.
Porter also took over the men’s program just before the fall season began.
The men finished with a program best, 10-5-4, and, like the women, play in the Cascade Collegiate Conference playoffs.
“It has been a goal of mine to see Oregon Tech soccer as a single, unified brand,” Porter said, “and this new role will allow us to align and support both programs toward being top contenders in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and NAIA.
“My main focus will be as the head coach of the men’s program in addition to supporting the new women’s head coach in their success.
“I am looking forward to this new opportunity and a new chapter for Oregon Tech soccer,” Porter said. “I want to thank (athletic director) John VanDyke for his confidence in me as a leader and supporting my professional growth.”
“As disappointed as I am for our women’s soccer program to be losing such a dynamic coach, I am equally excited to watch Coach Porter work on building the men’s program into a national contender,” VanDyke said.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity of finding the right coaching fit for our women’s program, someone who will continue to build on the tradition and culture Coach Porter and his teams have created,” the athletic director added.