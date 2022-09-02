Michael Gray, OIT men's golf

The Oregon Tech men’s golf season kicks off over Labor Day Weekend with a new-look squad poised for a big campaign.

The Owls picked up a pair of team titles last season and finished fourth overall at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships. However, three members of their normal scoring quintet have graduated, opening the door for multiple members of the current eight-player squad.

