The Oregon Tech men’s golf season kicks off over Labor Day Weekend with a new-look squad poised for a big campaign.
The Owls picked up a pair of team titles last season and finished fourth overall at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships. However, three members of their normal scoring quintet have graduated, opening the door for multiple members of the current eight-player squad.
Tech will have to replace four-time All-CCC and former All-American Mayson Tibbs, who closed his career with a 74.8 stroke average – No. 2 in program history. The Owls will have to replace Preston Luckman (77.3 career stroke average) and Zach Malina (78.6 career stroke average) – both mainstays in the 2021-22 lineup.
Second-year coach Dave Myers returns experience in the form of Michael Gray and Hunter Eberhardt. Gray, a senior, recorded a pair of top-five finishes last season – including earning medalist honors at the OIT Spring Invitational. Eberhardt, a junior, had a consistent season, logging four top-10 finishes.
Two others return – junior Mason Snider and sophomore Carter Borror – both looking to climb into the lineup.
Four newcomers look to make an immediate impact – two transfers and two freshmen.
Junior college teammates Tyler Vassar and Xavier De La Rosa helped North Idaho College win the Northwest Athletic Conference team championship in 2022. Vassar had three top-five finishes, including an individual title during the regular season, before placing 10th at the NWAC Championships. De La Rosa was NIC’s No. 4 player and took 19th at the NWAC Championships.
Freshmen Kellen Humphries and Issey Tanimura both head to the Basin with impressive resumes. Humphries claimed the 2021 Class 5A state title at Thurston High and placed sixth overall as a senior. Tanimura, from Shorewood High in the Seattle area, was a four-time competitor at the Class 3A state tournament and was a former Washington Junior PGA champ.
Tech will play five tournaments during the fall season – beginning Sunday at the Coastal Collegiate Classic in Gleneden Beach. The squad will play tournaments at College of Idaho, Multnomah and Bushnell, plus host the OIT Fall Invite at the Running Y Ranch.