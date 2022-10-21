To say that the Oregon Tech men’s basketball guards are fortunate is an understatement.
Head coach Justin Parnell and assistant Mitchell Fink are both former NAIA All-America players. Their tutelage for the young position group will be instrumental in the Hustlin’ Owls success during the upcoming season.
“Our guards are young, but have a lot of experience,” said Parnell, who will have to replace starting off-guard Scotty Burge, who made 46% of his 3-point attempts last season. “They have worked hard in the offseason to improve their game and our fans will definitely take notice.”
At the point, a combination of Kam Osborn and Jamison Guerra will handle the playmaking duties.
Osborn, a fourth-year sophomore, has battled injuries throughout his time at OIT – averaging five points per game last season in limited action.
Guerra, a third-year sophomore, handled the bulk of the point-guard duties in 2021-22, averaging seven points and a team-best four assists per game.
“We have two really good point guards that are potentially all-league kids,” Parnell said. “We are hoping to keep Kam healthy as he is a playmaker. Jamison is an ultra-quick player with a unique passing ability and is prepped for a big year. We will also look to play Kam at the off-guard to get he and Jamison on the floor together.”
Also back is fourth-year junior, Kyle Hadwick, as the Henley product saw limited minutes off the bench during the 2021-22 season.
“Kyle has played behind some really good players during his first three seasons, and this is the year we think he can break into the lineup and give us some quality minutes,” Parnell said. “He is truly an Oregon Tech guy.”
Newcomer Jay Elmore will make an impact immediately for the Owls and will see the bulk of his minutes at the off-guard spot. The sophomore transfer was a two-time All-Northwest Athletic Conference pick at Lane Community College, averaging 15 points per game and converting 44% of his 3-point attempts.
“Jay Elmore is an incredible shooter, possibly the best catch-and-shoot guy we’ve seen here,” Parnell said. “He is going to bring in a lot of experience and maturity and adds another dimension that spreads the floor.”
Adding to the depth is true freshman Noah Thomas, the CIF Division III Player of the Year. The 6-foot-2 guard led Pleasant Valley High in Chico to the California state title, averaging 16 points and three steals per game.
“Noah is super explosive and a much-better perimeter shooter that what we anticipated,” Parnell stated. “He is a kid who may look a freshman early on, but by the time January rolls around, he is going to be as good as we have.”
The Owls will prep for the regular-season opener with an exhibition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the Seattle Mountaineers.
Tech will open the regular-season next Saturday night, hosting William Jessup at 7:30 p.m.