Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series previewing the Oregon Tech men's basketball season.
Coming off a 22-victory season and a trip to the second-round of the NAIA Tournament, the Oregon Tech men’s basketball team picked up right where the squad left off after a tough 18-month stretch.
The Hustlin’ Owls had qualified for the 2020 NAIA Tournament, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the event hours before their first-round game. The 2020-21 season was limited to nine spring games, with a semblance of normalcy finally surrounding most NAIA programs, including OIT, last year.
“Having all of our seniors coming back for their sixth year a season ago was great for our current returners,” Owls coach Justin Parnell said. “With the experience we had, our current players had a chance to develop behind some really good players and learn our system – and this season, they have hit the ground running, especially defensively – and it is because the seniors showed them the way.”
OIT will have to replace a pair of mainstays at the wings – as All-Cascade Collegiate Conference pick Kellen Gerig and Matt Van Tassell combined for 20 points and nine rebounds per game.
What the Owls return, however, is size and length at the forward spots – which will be key on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.
“We try to recruit players in the 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-5 range that can really shoot it, defend and have a lot of length,” Parnell said. "Each of the guys we have can do that well.”
Keegan Shivers returns for his third season in the program, with the two-time All-CCC pick looking for a big season. The 6-foot-5 swingman averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game in 2021-22, making a team-best 62 3-pointers.
“Keegan is as good of a shooter as there is in the league and is a much-improved defensive player,” Parnell stated.
Also returning is CCC Defensive Player of the Year, Kaison Faust. A lock-down defender, Faust averaged 10 points and five rebounds a game, converting 60% of his field-goal attempts.
“Kaison is our trusty senior – he brings so much to the table that impacts winning,” Parnell said. “I think anyone who has matched up against him has seen that, whether it is offensive rebounding, team defense, on-ball defense – he is a true Oregon Tech guy.”
The Owls are excited for Erik Fraser, who played limited minutes last season – averaging four points per game – but the former 6A state champ at Grant High has a huge upside.
“Erik is a guy who didn’t get a lot of time last season, but it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if he led us in scoring,” Parnell said of the 6-foot-4 wing. “He is just a tenacious player.”
Redshirt freshman Grant Tull will be a key reserve off the bench – as the 6-foot-6 forward is two years removed from winning CIF Northern Section MVP honors at Gridley High.
“Grant is a lefty with a really-high release, which makes him a tough guard on the perimeter,” Parnell said. “He has improved so much over the last year and I could see him working into the rotation later in the year because of how hard he works and his work ethic.”
True freshman Garrett Osborne will use the season as a redshirt year after leading the Oregon 5A ranks in scoring (22.7 ppg) as a senior at Redmond High.
OIT opens the season Saturday night with an exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers, before their regular-season opener on Oct. 29 – a rematch with William Jessup, the squad that knocked the Owls out of last season’s NAIA Tournament.
“With the new RPI and strength of schedule key in the selection of teams to the NAIA Tournament, we have to schedule tough,” Parnell said. “If we can get those top 10 RPI teams on the schedule early, it will help us later in the year.”