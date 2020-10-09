A preseason coaches’ poll in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) has selected Oregon Tech to finish third overall in the upcoming 2020-21 season, announced by the conference office.
Lewis-Clark State College, in its first season in the CCC after previously being in the Frontier Conference, has been selected most likely to win the conference.
Oregon Tech grabbed 118 points, behind Lewis-Clark State College and College of Idaho. Southern Oregon University is just behind the Owls in fourth with 104 points.
“The Cascade Conference is going to be an absolute monster of a 22-game schedule this year,” said OIT head coach Justin Parnell. “With four of the teams from last year finishing top-10 nationally, we believe without a doubt that the league is as good as it’s ever been. We’re really proud of the way our guys handled the spring/summer season by staying in great shape and are approaching this unique fall with a lot of maturity.”
Oregon Tech finished the 2019-20 season with a 26-7 overall record.
Lewis-Clark finished last year with a 29-3 record, a regular-season conference championship, a conference tournament trophy, and a trip to the NAIA National Championship Tournament – which was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“We again have a lot of depth and I think our transition speed is as good as it’s ever been,” added Parnell. “We have a lot of experience at virtually every position but the point guard, but with that said, we are really confident in our young guys and their ability to run lead in our offense.”
CCC teams are only allowed two non-conference schedule games and two exhibition games in the preseason this year. The Owls will open the 2020-21 campaign at Southern Oregon University in Ashland on Tuesday, Nov. 17, then host the Raiders on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Danny Miles Court. Both games will begain at 7:30 p.m. All Oregon Tech home games can be heard locally on 104.3 FM and AM 960 with Bobby Thompson, Cooper Roberts and Mike Garrard on the call. Away game broadcasts and fan attendance will be guided by local and state COVID-19 protocol.