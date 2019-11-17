In a national-level playoff atmosphere, Oregon Tech outlasted Antelope Valley, 74-65, Saturday in the final game of the Lithia Oregon Tech Classic in the third meeting between the two teams in the last 365 days.
The Hustlin' Owls remained unbeaten on the season, at 7-0, and topped a team they met in the first round of the national tournament a year ago in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In the first men’s game Saturday, Southern Oregon started to pull away from California Merced in the final 13½ minutes of the first half and then had to hold off the Bobcats before the Raiders could claim a 62-56 victory.
“They took us out of everything we wanted to do on offense in the first half, but we made some adjustments in the second half,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “It is a testament to our guys.”
The Pioneers, who fell to 4-3 on the season, held a trio of nine-point leads, and were ahead at halftime.
Tech finally tied the score, 36-36, on a pair of Harrison Steiger free throws. Moments late, Tyler Hieb hit the first of his three three-point baskets to give Tech its first lead of the game.
OIT would eventually take a 14-point lead before a loud crowd roared its appreciation for what Parnell called “a great win against a very good team.”
One of the biggest challenges was to slow Ronnie Rousseau III, a transfer from NCAA Division Missouri State University,
“Defense,” Parnell said. “Scotty Burge, Kaison Faust and Harrison Steiger did an incredible job slowly (Rousseau) down.”
“Our defense kept us in the game,” Hieb said.
Hieb's trio of three-point baskets all came at crucial times for OIT, but, perhaps, his biggest play came on defense when he drew a charge against AVU, one of six pulled by the Hustlin' Owls, who had eked out a 79-78 win over the Pioneers exactly one year ago Saturday in the same tournament.
“In the first half, I was not as aggressive,” Hieb said. “In the second half, my teammates found me open and I was able to make some shots. It was nice to hit a couple.”
Tech also had to slow a strong inside game by Antelope Valley, which is expected to challenge for its third straight Cal-Pac men's championship this season.
“Our coaches have been preaching toughness all year, and (Saturday), it was up to everyone to block out and be tough, to be physical,” Gerrit Albrecht said.
It helped OIT hold a 38-29 edge in rebounds.
Tech now has a couple of days to prepare for a tournament at New Hope Christian next weekend where it will meet the host school along with William Jessup University.
SOUTHERN OREGON 62, CALIFORNIA MERCED 56
Merced, which had entered the weekend unbeaten, held a one-point lead with just under 14 minutes left in the first half. By intermission, the Raiders, now 3-1 on the season, had taken a 31-22 lead,
SOU would open up several 14-point leads before UCM rallied and cut its deficit to four points three times in the final three minutes of the game. With the loss, the Bobcats fell to 4-2.
Jordan Hunt scored 15 points, Tate Hoffman 14 and Aaron Borich 10 to lead the Raiders, with Hoffman, Tez Allen and Conor Carrol each finishing with six rebounds.
Chiwike E’denchukwu led UCM with 14 points, and Mason Westlake added 13. Kingsley Obiorah had a game-high seven rebounds to go with his seven points.
OWL HOOTS
■ Steiger and Mitchell Fink each drew two offensive fouls, and Matt VanTassell pulled the other.
■ A layup by Faust gave OIT its biggest lead, 67-53.
■ Hieb led OIT with 18 points, with Seth Erickson adding 16 and VanTassell 10. Erickson had eight rebounds and Fink had 10 assists.
■ Rousseau led Antelope Valley with 19 points, and Jacob Mast added 13. Chris Johnson led the Pioneers with six rebounds.
■ Hieb passed Dave Carrigan on OIT's career scoring chart and now has 1,115 at OIT, while Erickson pushed his career total to 1,067 and past Austen Flint, Jguwon Hogges and Marvin Woodard.. Erickson had two threes to give him 172 and moved him past Kyle Gomez into tenth place all-time.
Friday
Owls 86, Bobcats 68
Lockdown defense in the final seven minutes of play allowed Oregon Tech to pull away from California Merced in a battle of unbeaten teams in the Lithia Oregon Tech Classic men's basketball tournament Friday, 86-68.
Earlier in the day, Southern Oregon had opened the men’s tournament with a 77-75 win over Antelope Valley in a see-saw battle between teams with NAIA Division II national tournament hopes.
“Our defense was pretty good the last seven minutes,” coach Justin Parnell said.
“It was not our best game, but to hold a team another team under 70 points is nice. They caused problems for us, but we made some stops and locked down on defense when we had to,” Parnell said after OIT upped its record to 6-0.
The Bobcats, who fell to 4-1, did not make a basket for the final 6½ minutes of the game.
“We knew they were tough, and we wanted to keep them in front of us, but didn't do a great job of that,” Scotty Burge said. “We wanted to keep the pace up and get easy transitions baskets, but, in the first half we didn't get enough stops.”
Part of that was UCM slicing through the defense and making half of their first-half baskets on uncontested layups.
While the Bobcat guards were running well, Tech's big men limited UCM.
“Our game plan was to not let their bigs go to their strong hand and try to cause turnovers,” Kaison Faust said.
Merced held its biggest lead early, 13-8,and OIT was able to open up a 26-16 advantage with eight minutes left in the first half, that while still watching the Bobcats score easy baskets.
Some uncanny, long, three-point baskets allowed UCM to stay close in the second half, and the visitors cut their deficit to 63-59 before Tech turned on its defensive efforts to claim the win against one of the teams expected to battle for the Cal-Pac championship this season.
SOUTHERN OREGON 77, ANTELOPE VALLEY 75
In the first men’s game Friday, Jordan Hunt made two free throws with 12 seconds to play to give Southern Oregon its final edge against an Antelope Valley team which has played in the last two national tournaments.
The game featured 11 lead changes, most in the final six minutes of play.
Hunt led the 18th-rated Raiders with 22 points, while Tate Hoffman and Conor Carrol both scored 12. Hoffman completed a double-double for SOU with a game-high 12 rebounds.
AVU’s Ronnie Rousseau claimed game-scoring honors with 29 points, with teammates Ezekiel Armstrong scoring 12 points, and Jacob Mast adding 10.
Both teams were proficient shooting from three-point range, and were a combined 23-of-50 from beyond the arc.
OWL HOOTS
■ Mitchell Fink opened the scoring in the OIT game, and would finish with 30 points. Harrison Steiger added 13 points for Tech, while Garret Albrecht and Faust both had 10.
■ Albrecht narrowly missed a double-double, and had nine rebounds.
■ Nnah Cottrell 12, for the Bobcats.
■ Tech now leads the all-time series between the teams, 2-1. Each has won the games played on its home court.
■ Fink had a trio of three-point baskets and passed Kevin Carlston on the career list with 152.
■ Matt VanTassel drew two offensive charges from UCM players, and Steiger one.