MESA, Ariz. — Oregon Tech sits in sixth place after the first round of play in the NAIA Fall Preview men’s golf tournament being played on the 6,925-yard Las Sendas Golf Club course which will be used in May for the national championship.
The Hustlin’ Owls finished the first round at 313.
Ottawa University of Arizona holds the team lead in the meet hosted by Benedictine of Mesa, and will enter the second round with a team 3-over par 287. It holds an eight-stroke lead over the University of Victoria.
Notable for OIT is that the Hustlin’ Owls are seven strokes up on Cascade Collegiate Conference team lead British Columbia after Monday’s play.
“We didn’t come out today with our best stuff,” associate head coach Justin Wiles said. “Although, with a good round (today), we could turn this into a successful trip against a strong field.”
In the battle for individual honors, Alexandre Vandermoten finished the first round at 5-under 66, while teammate Noah Hofman finished two under. Ruan Pretorius of Point University also finished under par.
For Oregon Tech, Mayson Tibbs and Preston Luckman both are at 5-over 76, while Jared McBride carded a 78.
Today’s play will be the last for the fall half of the season.
Sunday Volleyball
Oregon Tech 3, Walla Walla 0
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Oregon Tech completed its volleyball travels for the season with a solid 25-9, 25-17, 25-11 Cascade Collegiate Conference victory at Walla Walla University Sunday.
“It was nice to see us play loose (Sunday),” coach Andrew Clifton said after a long three-match road trip to the easternmost schools in the league.
Tech had one of its best attack efforts of the season, and hit at .377 with a balanced effort which saw Melody Edwards lead the Hustlin’ Owls with seven kills. Kaylin Talonen and Camryn Johnson both had six kills, Nicole Reyes five and Faith Houck-Wylie four.
Edwards, Houck-Wylie and Ashley Ripplinger all were involved in three blocks each, with Edwards netting the only solo block in the match.
Courtney Isom had 15 assists, and Amanda Powley 13, while Aubrey Kievit and Reyes both were in double figures for digs.
“I’m proud of the way we served and passed, as well,” Clifton said. “We are looking to build on this momentum (this weekend).”
The win leveled OIT’s record at 14-14, including 7-7 in the league.
The Hustlin’ Owls host Evergreen State at 7 p.m. Friday, and Northwest University at 5 p.m. Saturday, to complete the regular season.