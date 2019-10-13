Oregon Tech scored twice within 3½ minutes of the second half Friday to take control of a Cascade Collegiate Conference match, and the Hustlin’ Owls went on to 4-0 men’s soccer victory over Eastern Oregon.
Freshman Jon Sarna had given OIT men the lead 11 minutes into the match.
Then, eight minutes into the second half, Jake Mitchell scored his first goal of the season and Sarna followed with his fourth of the year 3½ minutes later. Brock Rideout capped the scoring with less than five minutes to play.
“The men had a fantastic team performance,” OIT coach Brandon Porter said. “They were organized and disciplined when the game was getting chippy, and were solid when opportunities presented themselves.
“I thought Cade Roske and Kyle Sanchez showed tremendous leadership and helped keep us together.
“Very proud of them,” Portler said.
Tech put six of its 13 shots on goal, while the Mountaineers had four shots on goal with 16 taken.
The win makes OIT, 4-2 in the league and 7-2-2 on the season, while Eastern Oregon fell to 2-4 and 4-6-1.