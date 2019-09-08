NEWBERG — Daniel Blessinger scored less than two minutes into the second half Friday, and the goal held up as Oregon Tech clipped George Fox University, 1-0, in a nonleague men’s soccer match.
Blessinger’s fourth goal of the season helped the Hustlin’ Owls up their season record to 3-0-2 as they completed a four-match road swing.
“It was a great win for the gentlemen (Friday),” OIT coach Brandon Porter said.
“They fought through a tough set up, scheduling wise, and still found a way to breakdown an organized George Fox team. We found an opportunistic goal and were able to stay compact and limit dangerous chances.”
Tech, which held a solid edge both in overall shots and shots on goal, took control of the match at the Austin Sports Complex in the second half.
Blessinger picked off a back-line pass and beat GFU goalkeeper Sebastian Lopez one minute and 40 seconds into the second half.
Tech would finish the match with eight shots on goal, and 13 total. George Fox put three of its nine shots on goal.
The Bruins fell to 1-2 on the season.
“It was a good weekend,” Porter said. “Now we can rest, recover and get focused for (Cascade Collegiate) Conference play in a couple of weekends.”
The OIT men are idle until 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, when they host Southern Oregon University to open league play.