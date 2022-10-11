OIT golfer Payton Canon 2022-23 mug

Payton Canon

 OIT athletics

Oregon Tech’s Payton Canon blitzed the field for a second straight day, shooting a 2-under 70 to take a 10-stroke lead into the final round at the OIT Fall Invitational at the Running Y Ranch.

Canon helped the Lady Owls to a team-score of 311, as Tech (309-311 – 620) held a 43-stroke lead on North Idaho College (332-331 – 663) with 18 holes remaining. She posted five birdies over her first 11 holes, including a string of three birdies on the holes 9-11 and entered the final round at even-par 144.

Tags

Recommended for you