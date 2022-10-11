Oregon Tech’s Payton Canon blitzed the field for a second straight day, shooting a 2-under 70 to take a 10-stroke lead into the final round at the OIT Fall Invitational at the Running Y Ranch.
Canon helped the Lady Owls to a team-score of 311, as Tech (309-311 – 620) held a 43-stroke lead on North Idaho College (332-331 – 663) with 18 holes remaining. She posted five birdies over her first 11 holes, including a string of three birdies on the holes 9-11 and entered the final round at even-par 144.
OIT teammate Quincy Beyrouty (77-77 – 154) was alone in second place after her second straight 77.
The Lady Owls dominated the top 10 as Baylee Hodgman sat in sixth (83-80 – 163), Maiya Baker was in seventh (75-89 – 164) and with Brittany Barrington in eighth (84-84 – 168).
Southern Oregon’s Haley Brown opened the final round 13 strokes off the pace in third-place (76-81 – 157), with NIC golfers Navy Wood (84-75 – 159) and Bella Gopward (78-84 – 162) rounding out the top five.
MEN
Tyler Vassar carded a 4-under 68, helping Oregon Tech move into sole possession of second place after 36 holes at the OIT Fall Invitational.
Competing on the Jack Nicklaus designed Running Y Ranch course, Vassar (76-68 – 144) birdied four-straight holes at one stretch and vaulted into fourth place in the overall standings.
North Idaho College (285-292 – 677) holds the overall lead, while the Owls (299-294 – 593) picked up six strokes and began the final round in a deadlock with Simpson (293-300 – 593). Southern Oregon (306-318 – 624) rounded out the field, 47 strokes off the pace.
OIT’s Michael Gray (73-76 – 149) was in a three-way tie for sixth, with Hunter Eberhardt (72-78 – 150) in a tie for ninth. Xavier De La Rosa (80-72 – 152) used an even-par round to climb into 11th place, with Kellen Humphries (78-79 – 157) rounding out the scoring OIT golfers in 17th.
Issey Tanimura (83-75 – 158) was in 19th after a 3-over 75, with Mason Snider (83-83 – 166) in 23rd and Carter Borror (87-89 – 176) in 26th to round out the OIT individuals.
NIC golfers hold a commanding lead – as Josh McCartain (68-68 – 136) heads into the final round at 8 under, one stroke ahead of teammate Jamen Parsons (67-70 – 137). Jaxon Moon (70-72 – 142) of Simpson is alone in third to pace the Redhawks, with Nathaniel Frink (69-80 – 149) in sixth to lead SOU.