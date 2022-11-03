Maiya Baker, OIT golf
Maiya Baker shot a final-round 79 to place second overall, helping Oregon Tech to a third-place finish at the PCH Invitational on Tuesday at Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel, Calif.
The Lady Owls finished the 36-hole event at 670 (336-334), trailing only host Menlo (309-325 – 634) and Hope International (343-320 – 663).
Baker carded the second-best round of the day – finishing at 159 (80-79) – second only to Isa San Antonio of Menlo (78-73 – 151).
OIT’s Quincy Beyrouty (84-82 – 166) took 10th, Payton Canon (85-85 – 170) was 13th, Baylee Hodgman (87-88 – 175) placed 16th and Brittney Barrington finished 23rd (87-90 – 177).
MEN
PCH Invitational: Issey Tanimura recorded the top round of the day and Tyler Vassar finished one stroke out of the lead as the OIT placed fifth.
The Owls finished the 36-hole tournament with a two-round team score of 638 (320-318) – with William Jessup (618) claiming the team title.
Vassar (75-73 – 148) placed third overall, narrowly missing a playoff – as Andy Knight (71-76 – 147) of Westmont and Matthew Shimizu (70-77 – 147) of William Jessup shared medalist honors.
Tanimura (83-71 – 154) vaulted up the leaderboard with his 1-under final round, placing seventh overall.
Tech had two others in the Top-20 – Michael Gray (82-78 – 160) in 14th and Xavier De La Rosa (80-81 — 161) in 15th.
