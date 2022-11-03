Maiya Baker, OIT golf

Maiya Baker shot a final-round 79 to place second overall, helping Oregon Tech to a third-place finish at the PCH Invitational on Tuesday at Quail Lodge and Golf Club in Carmel, Calif.

The Lady Owls finished the 36-hole event at 670 (336-334), trailing only host Menlo (309-325 – 634) and Hope International (343-320 – 663).


