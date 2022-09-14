Payton Canon, OIT women's golf

CALDWELL, Idaho — Payton Canon and Quincy Beyrouty each earned Top-7 finishes, headlining the Oregon Tech women’s golf team at the College of Idaho Invitational.

Canon shot a final round 1-over-par 73, finishing the tournament with an even-par 144 (71-73), finishing third — just two strokes behind medalist Sonja Tang of British Columbia. Her efforts netted the senior the lowest 36-hole score in OIT team history.

