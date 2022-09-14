CALDWELL, Idaho — Payton Canon and Quincy Beyrouty each earned Top-7 finishes, headlining the Oregon Tech women’s golf team at the College of Idaho Invitational.
Canon shot a final round 1-over-par 73, finishing the tournament with an even-par 144 (71-73), finishing third — just two strokes behind medalist Sonja Tang of British Columbia. Her efforts netted the senior the lowest 36-hole score in OIT team history.
Beyrouty shot the best round of the day, a 2-under-par 70, climbing into sole possession of seventh-place (80-70 — 150). The junior joins Canon as the only OIT players in program history with multiple sub-par rounds in a career.
As a team, the Lady Owls placed fourth (331-305 — 636) — just 12 strokes out of second-place. Defending NAIA champ, UBC claimed the team title (283-291 — 574) with a league-record 2-under-par team score.
Maiya Baker (89-80 — 169) finished in 20th-place, Baylee Hodgman (91-82 — 173) took 24th, with Brittney Barrington (93-87 — 180) placing 28th.
OIT returns to the course in two weeks at the Multnomah Invitational.
Men's golf
Michael Gray shot a final round 74 to pace the Oregon Tech men’s golf team at the College of Idaho Invitational at TimberStone Golf Course.
The Owls shot a final round 304 — finishing seventh overall in the 10-team field with a 54-hole total of 913 (306-303-304). Defending conference champion British Columbia claimed the team title with a 4-over-par 868 (297-283-288) — 17-strokes clear of Northwest Nazarene (885).
Gray finished the tournament in a tie for 17th-place (76-74-74 — 224), joining teammate Tyler Vassar (70-78-76 — 224) in the logjam in the standings.
Xavier De La Rosa (78-75-75 — 228) placed 22nd, Mason Snider (86-75-80 — 241) finished 43rd, with both Hunter Eberhardt (82-82-79 — 243) and Issey Tanimura (86-76-81 — 243) each in 45th-place.
Tech will return to the course in two weeks for the Multnomah Invitational at Elk Ridge Golf Club.