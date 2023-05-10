SPRINGFIELD – Despite four Oregon Tech home runs, including two by Ian Peters, British Columbia rallied for an 11-7 victory Tuesday night in the championship game of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament at Drifters Stadium.
The Hustlin’ Owls (33-19) staved off elimination with a 5-4 victory over perennial power Lewis-Clark State earlier in the day, but UBC rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to claim the crown.
The title game with UBC (34-19) featured eight home runs on a day with a strong wind blowing out to left field. After being rained out Saturday and getting in three games Sunday, the tournament was moved from Klamath Falls to Bushnell University due to unplayable field conditions at Steen Sports Park and Kiger Stadium.
Tech hit home runs in each of the first four innings – as Alonzo Vergara started the scoring with a two-run shot in the first, Julien Jones hit a solo homer in the third, with Peters adding solo shots in both the second and fourth innings – the latter giving the Owls a 5-4 lead.
The T-Birds offense proved to be too much, as a three-run homer from Trent Lenihan was followed by a solo blast from Jonny McGill in a four-run sixth that broke the game open.
Trailing 11-5, OIT loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth – getting bases-loaded walks from Sean Tobin and Adam Jacques – cutting the margin to four. UBC's Vic Domingo slammed the door, striking out a pair and getting Jones to ground out to end the threat.
Jones and Peters each had 3-for-4 games for OIT, while UBC's McGill was 4-for-5 with two doubles and the home run.
OIT now awaits the NAIA selection committee to see if they will receive an at-large bid to the national tournament. The pairings are scheduled to be released Thursday morning.