OIT's Ian Peters

Ian Peters

 Courtesy of OIT athletics

SPRINGFIELD – Despite four Oregon Tech home runs, including two by Ian Peters, British Columbia rallied for an 11-7 victory Tuesday night in the championship game of the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament at Drifters Stadium.

The Hustlin’ Owls (33-19) staved off elimination with a 5-4 victory over perennial power Lewis-Clark State earlier in the day, but UBC rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to claim the crown.


