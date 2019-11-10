Oregon Tech capped a disappointing volleyball season with a 25-21, 25-20, 19-25, 25-20 victory over Northwest University, a decision which left the visiting Eagles tied for fourth place in the league standings.
The conference playoffs begin next weekend, and fourth place will have to be determined by tiebreakers since the Eagles tied Northwest Christian and The College of Idaho in the standings. All three advance to the playoffs.
Tech, meanwhile, finished league play 8-12.
The Hustlin’ Owls capped their season with 15-15 overall record.
OIT had a balanced attack and hit at .135, with Ashley Ripplinger and Melody Edwards both finishing with 11 kills. Nicole Reyes added 10. Edwards had Tech’s lone solo block.
Aubrey Kievit had 24 OIT digs, and Lindsey Sampson 10, while Jamie Toedtemeier had 40 assists.
Hannah Carey, the only senior on the OIT roster, played her final match at Danny Miles Court and had nine digs and two of her team’s five service aces. Toedtemeier, a junior, also played what likely will be her final OIT match since she has an externship next season.
Friday’s MatchEvergreen State 3, Oregon Tech 1
After it spotted Oregon Tech a first-set lead, The Evergreen State College came back for a 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17 victory that kept the Geoducks postseason hopes alive.
The win left ESC in a position to gain a playoff berth, but is in a four-team race with Northwest University, The College of Idaho and Northwest Christian for one of the three remaining spots in the league championships.
The Geoducks attacked at .173, while Tech attacked at .128.
OIT now is sealed into eighth place.
Nicole Reyes finished the match with 13 kills and nine digs for Oregon Tech, while Melody Edwards had nine kills and three blocks, one of which was a solo effort. Jaime Toedtemeier had 34 assists, and Aubrey Kievit led Tech with 12 digs.