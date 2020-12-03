Oregon Tech head baseball coach Jacob Garsez announced Thursday that the baseball prospect camp scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, according to a news release.
"Today we found out that we are not going to be able to proceed with our camp. The safety of everyone is most important," said Garsez. "The Dec. 6 Prospect Camp will be canceled."
Garesz said "this has been a disappointing baseball year, but here at Oregon Tech we feel strongly that the future is bright, baseball life will be back to normal soon, and we are all becoming stronger as we adapt to different situations."
The Owls are scheduled to kick-off the 2021 season Jan. 29 against William Jessup University in Rocklin, Calif.