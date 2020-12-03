Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Oregon Tech head baseball coach Jacob Garsez announced Thursday that the baseball prospect camp scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, according to a news release.

"Today we found out that we are not going to be able to proceed with our camp. The safety of everyone is most important," said Garsez. "The Dec. 6 Prospect Camp will be canceled."

Garesz said "this has been a disappointing baseball year, but here at Oregon Tech we feel strongly that the future is bright, baseball life will be back to normal soon, and we are all becoming stronger as we adapt to different situations."

The Owls are scheduled to kick-off the 2021 season Jan. 29 against William Jessup University in Rocklin, Calif.

